Fixtures Confirmed For Opening Round Of Senior, Senior B And Intermediate Hurling Championship

The details of fixtures for the County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships have been released by the County Board.

In The Senior Hurling Championship, Group One will begin with two games on Saturday the 10th at 6.30 with Cappataggle taking on Kilconieron in Duggan Park and Mullagh facing Turloughmore in Loughrea.

In Senior Group Two, the opening games are on Friday the 9th. Clarinbridge face Moycullen in Pearse Stadium and Loughrea takes on Craughwell in Kenny Park, Athenry with both games at 7.15pm.

Senior Group Three will start with one game Friday and one Saturday. On Friday, Gort and Tommy Larkins will meet in Kilbeacanty at 7.15 while on Saturday, it will be a 6.30 start for defending champions St Thomas and Killimordaly in Kenny Park.

Finally, in Senior Group Four on Saturday, Kenny Park will host Sarsfields and Ardrahan at 4.30 and Oranmore/Maree will take on Castlegar in Pearse Stadium at 6.30.

In The Senior B Hurling Championship, all games are on Saturday 10th with Group One starting with Padraig Pearses and Ballinderreen at 4.30 in Loughrea and Kilnadeema/Leitrim and Beagh in Kilbeacanty at half five.

Group Two sees two games at 4.30. Ahascragh/Fohenagh takes on Portumna in Duggan Park and Athenry and Liam Mellows meet in Pearse Stadium.

The opening games of the Intermediate Hurling Championship will also be held that weekend. In Group One, Abbeyknockmoy takes on Clarinbridge on Saturday the 10th in Tuam Stadium at 3.45 while on Sunday the 11th, It’s a 11am start for Kilbeacanty and Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry in Loughrea.

Intermediate Group Two also starts with one game Saturday and one Sunday. On Saturday in Gort, Kinvara face Killimor at 4 and on Sunday at 11am, Turloughmore play Kiltormer in New Inn.

Group Three of the Intermediate Hurling Championship features on Saturday Craughwell and Carnmore in Gort at 3.45pm while on Sunday, Annaghdown face Sylane at 11am in Tuam Stadium.

Finally Intermediate Group Four will begin with a Friday evening game between Meelick/Eyrecourt and Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough at 7.30 in Duggan Park and on Saturday, Rahoon/Newcastle face Ballygar in Tuam Stadium at 2pm.

