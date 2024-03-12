Fixtures confirmed for 2024 All-Island Cup

The fixtures for the 2024 All-Island Cup Group Stage have been confirmed with the first round of games set to kick off on March 23rd.



The competition involves 16 teams in total – 11 from the League of Ireland, 5 from the Northern Ireland Football League – split into four groups of four teams.



Cup holders Galway United begin the defence of the trophy with a local derby against Sligo Rovers, while last year’s runners-up Cliftonville Ladies start at home to Shelbourne in Solitude.



SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division champions Peamount United get going in Group A with the visit of Linfield Women to PRL Park and Glentoran Women play host to Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup winners Athlone Town in Blanchflower Stadium.



Once the Group stages are complete, the quarter-finals ties will take place on the week ending June 23rd before the competition moves to the semi-finals on the week ending July 21st and then finishing with the Final on the week ending August 18th.



2024 All-Island Cup Fixtures

Match Day 1

Saturday, March 23 | Group A | Peamount United v Linfield Women, PRL Park, KO 17:00

Saturday, March 23 | Group B | Cork City v Wexford, Ferrycarrig Park, KO 18:00*

Saturday, March 23 | Group C | DLR Waves v Crusaders Strikers, Whitehall Stadium, KO 15:00

Saturday, March 23 | Group C | Treaty United v Shamrock Rovers, Markets Field, KO 17:00

Saturday, March 23 | Group D | Sligo Rovers v Galway United, The Showgrounds, KO 19:00

Sunday, March 24 | Group A | Bohemians v Lisburn Ladies, Dalymount Park, KO 15:00

Sunday, March 24 | Group B | Cliftonville Ladies v Shelbourne, Solitude, KO 14:00

Sunday, March 24 | Group D | Glentoran Women v Athlone Town, Blanchflower Stadium, KO 16:30



Match Day 2

Saturday, April 20 | Group A | Linfield Women v Bohemians, Midgley Park, KO 15:00

Saturday, April 20 | Group B | Shelbourne v Cork City, Tolka Park, KO 14:00

Saturday, April 20 | Group B | Wexford v Cliftonville Ladies, Ferrycarrig Park, KO 18:00

Saturday, April 20 | Group C | Shamrock Rovers v DLR Waves, Tallaght Stadium, KO 16:00

Saturday, April 20 | Group D | Galway United v Glentoran Women, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 17:00

Sunday, April 21 | Group A | Lisburn Ladies v Peamount United, Ballymacash Sports Academy, KO 16:00

Sunday, April 21 | Group C | Crusaders Strikers v Treaty United, Seaview, KO 16:00

Sunday, April 21 | Group D | Athlone Town v Sligo Rovers, Athlone Town Stadium, KO 19:00



Match Day 3

Friday, May 17 | Group A | Linfield Women v Lisburn Ladies, Midgley Park, KO 19:45

Saturday, May 18 | Group A | Peamount United v Bohemians, PRL Park, KO 17:00

Saturday, May 18 | Group B | Cork City v Cliftonville Ladies, Turner’s Cross, KO 16:00

Saturday, May 18 | Group B | Wexford v Shelbourne, Ferrycarrig Park, KO 18:00

Saturday, May 18 | Group C | DLR Waves v Treaty United, Whitehall Stadium, KO 15:00

Saturday, May 18 | Group D | Galway United v Athlone Town, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 17:00

Saturday, May 18 | Group D | Sligo Rovers v Glentoran Women, The Showgrounds, KO 19:00

Sunday, May 19 | Group C | Crusaders Strikers v Shamrock Rovers, Seaview, KO 14:00



*Due to pitch maintenance in Turner’s Cross, this fixture will be played in Ferrycarrig Park.