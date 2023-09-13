Fixtures announced for final round of Galway SFC games and IFC Preliminary Quarter Finals

The Fixtures for the final round of games in the Bon Secours County Senior Football Championships and the preliminary quarter finals and relegation playoffs in the Peter Curran Intermediate Football Championships have been released this afternoon.

The Preliminary Quarter Finals of the Intermediate will see two games on Saturday and two on Sunday. On Saturday, Oranmore/Maree will face Cortoon/Shamrocks in Monivea at 4pm and at 5.15, Caltra will take on St Gabriels in Duggan Park. Then on Sunday, the two games throw in at 2.45pm. Micheal Breathnach and Williamstown will meet in Tuam Stadium and at Pearse Stadium, St Brendan’s will face Clifden.

The opening round of the intermediate relegation playoffs will be on Saturday afternoon, An Cheathru Rua and Corofin will meet in Pearse Stadium at 3.30pm and at 6pm, Killererin will face Kilkerrin/Clonberne in Milltown.

The Final Round of Senior Football Championship games on Saturday sees in Group 3 at 3.30, Dunmore McHales will take on Claregalway at Duggan Park and Mountbellew/Moylough face Tuam Stars in Tuam Stadium. In Group 1. An Spidéal and Naomh Anna Leitir Mor meet in Ros Muc at 4pm and in Pearse Stadium at 5.15, Maigh Cuilinn takes on Annaghdown. The remaining game in that group is on Sunday in Tuam Stadium at 4.30 with Milltown taking on St James.

Finally, in Group 3, all games throw in at 4.30pm. Corofin face Bearna in Headford, Killannin and Caherlistrane meet in Pearse Stadium and Salthill/Knocknacarra and Oughterard will take on each other in Moycullen.