17 September 2024
~2 minutes read
Fixtures announced for final group games in County Senior A, Senior B and Intermediate Camogie Championships
The details of the final round of group fixtures in the County Senior A, Senior B and Intermediate Championships have been announced with all games next weekend.
In Senior A, the first game of the weekend will see Carnmore take on Sarsfields in Gort at 6.30 on Friday evening while on Saturday there will be a double header in Gort starting with Ardrahan and Oranmore-Maree at 1pm followed by Athenry and Mullagh at 3. Then on Sunday, there is a 10.30am start for Davitts and St Thomas in Kilbeacanty.
The full list of fixtures are:
Windows and Rooflights Ltd Senior A Championship
Friday 20th In Gort
Carnmore v Sarsfields At 6:30pm
Saturday 21st In Gort
Ardrahan v Oranmore Maree At 1pm
Athenry v Mullagh At 3pm
Sunday 22nd In Kilbeacanty
Davitts v St. Thomas’ At 10:30am
Windows and Rooflights Ltd Senior B Championship
Friday 20th September in Mountbellew
Salthill/Knocknacarra v Castlegar At 8pm
Friday 20th September in Gort
Craughwell v Mountbellew Moylough At 8pm
Eyrecourt v Kinvara At 2pm
Sunday 22nd September in Kilbeacanty
Shamrocks v Clarinbridge at 1pm
Duane’s Hardware Intermediate Championship
Friday 20th September in Killimor
Killimor V Ahascragh At 8pm
Abbeyknockmoy V Pearses At 6.30pm
Saturday 21st September in Gort
St Colmans V Cappataggle At 11am
Kiltormer V Liam Melllows – TBC