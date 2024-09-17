Fixtures announced for final group games in County Senior A, Senior B and Intermediate Camogie Championships

The details of the final round of group fixtures in the County Senior A, Senior B and Intermediate Championships have been announced with all games next weekend.

In Senior A, the first game of the weekend will see Carnmore take on Sarsfields in Gort at 6.30 on Friday evening while on Saturday there will be a double header in Gort starting with Ardrahan and Oranmore-Maree at 1pm followed by Athenry and Mullagh at 3. Then on Sunday, there is a 10.30am start for Davitts and St Thomas in Kilbeacanty.

The full list of fixtures are:

Windows and Rooflights Ltd Senior A Championship

Friday 20th In Gort Carnmore v Sarsfields At 6:30pm Saturday 21st In Gort Ardrahan v Oranmore Maree At 1pm Athenry v Mullagh At 3pm Sunday 22nd In Kilbeacanty Davitts v St. Thomas’ At 10:30am

Windows and Rooflights Ltd Senior B Championship

Friday 20th September in Mountbellew

Salthill/Knocknacarra v Castlegar At 8pm

Friday 20th September in Gort

Craughwell v Mountbellew Moylough At 8pm

Sunday 22nd September in Tynagh

Eyrecourt v Kinvara At 2pm

Sunday 22nd September in Kilbeacanty

Shamrocks v Clarinbridge at 1pm

Duane’s Hardware Intermediate Championship

Friday 20th September in Killimor

Killimor V Ahascragh At 8pm

Friday 20th September in Abbey

Abbeyknockmoy V Pearses At 6.30pm

Saturday 21st September in Gort

St Colmans V Cappataggle At 11am

Kiltormer V Liam Melllows – TBC