Fixture details confirmed for InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals weekend

The dates and times for the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals have been confirmed. The InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup final between DBS Éanna and University of Galway Maree will take place on Saturday January 21st at 8pm and will be live on TG4. The marquee women’s game, the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup final, which sees Trinity Meteors face Killester, tips-off at 5:30pm on Sunday, January 22nd and is also live on TG4. All 11 InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup games will be available on basketballireland.tv.

The InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals weekend gets underway on Friday, January 20th, with the IWA National Cup final between defending champions Rebel Wheelers and Limerick Celtics. Later that evening, at 8:15pm, the InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup final will also be decided, as Limerick Celtics take on Templeogue.

Saturday’s action begins at 10am with the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s National Intermediate Cup Competition (NICC) final between Glanmire BC and Liffey Celtics, followed by the InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Women’s National Cup final as University of Galway Mystics face Limerick Sport Huskies.

At 2:30pm the battle for the InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ Cup commences, as Moy Tolka Rovers play Ulster University, while it’s a 4:45pm start for the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup final, between Phoenix Rockets and Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

The day’s play concludes at 8pm when University of Galway Maree – aiming to pick up their maiden Pat Duffy Cup – come up against 2020 finalists DBS Éanna.

UCD Marian and Leixlip Zalgiris kickstart Sunday’s proceedings at 10am in the InsureMyHouse.ie Men’s National Intermediate Cup Competition (NICC). Blue Demons and Tolka Rovers hit the court at 12:15pm for the InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Men’s National Cup final, followed by the InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Women’s National Cup final between Singleton SuperValu Brunell and Meteors.

The weekend concludes with the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup, it’s an all-Dublin affair between Trinity Meteors and 2020 champions Killester.

Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan said: “Firstly, congratulations to all 22 teams who’ve reached the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals, it’s a terrific achievement. The InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals are our showpiece event in the Irish domestic calendar and it’s always a thrilling atmosphere at the National Basketball Arena. We’re delighted to have TG4 broadcasting the Pat Duffy and Paudie O’Connor Cup finals once more. Our OTT streaming platform basketballireland.tv will also broadcast all 11 finals, while live scores and match trackers from every game can be found on the Swish All-Hoops, which you can download from your app store. It promises to be another brilliant weekend of Irish domestic basketball.”

Tickets for sessions 1, 2 and 4 of the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals can be purchased here.

Clubs competing in the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup (session 3) and Paudie O’Connor Cup (session 5) have been given a ticket allocation, any returned tickets will go on general sale.

An additional limited number of general sale tickets for sessions 3 and 5 may become available on Monday 16th January, please keep an eye on the ireland.basketball website and Basketball Ireland social channels for updates.

InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup Final

Friday, January 20th

Session 1

InsureMyHouse.ie IWA National Cup Final

1800| Rebel Wheelers v Limerick Celtics

InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup

2015| Limerick Celtics v Templeogue

Saturday, January 21st

Session 2

InsureMyHouse.ie National Intermediate Cup Competition Women’s Final

1000| Glanmire BC v Liffey Celtics

InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Women’s National Cup Final

1215 | University of Galway Mystics v Limerick Sport Huskies

InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ Cup Final

1430| Moy Tolka Rovers v Ulster University

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup Final

1645| Phoenix Rockets v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Session 3

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup Final

2000| DBS Éanna v University of Galway Maree (LIVE ON TG4)

Sunday, January 22nd

Session 4

InsureMyHouse.ie National Intermediate Cup Competition Men’s Final

1000| UCD Marian v Leixlip Zalgiris

InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Men’s National Cup Final

1215| Blue Demons v Tolka Rovers

InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Women’s National Cup Final

1430| Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Meteors

Session 5

InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup Final