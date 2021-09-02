Five Reasons to Race At Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon This September

print

It’s the final countdown to the much anticipated Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon and Multisport Festival taking place on 11th and 12th September. The weekend of endurance sport normally takes place in early May but fell victim to Covid 19 in 2020 and in early 2021.

Now with the return to sport finally gathering momentum, the event is set to be one of the highlights of the triathlon calendar in Ireland in 2021. The whole weekend centres around the privately owned castle on the shores of Lough Cutra. Swim in the calm water of the private lake, cycle through the Burren; a UNESCO Heritage site and run through the castle grounds for a finish in front of the fairy tale castle.

If you are looking to take the plunge before the year ends then check out these five reasons why Lough Cutra in Gort, Co. Galway is where you should be this September.

There is a race for EVERYONE! Yes Everyone, from Starter Tri to Sprint Plus, Standard Distance to Middle Distance the choice is yours if swim bike and run is on your agenda! If just two of the three disciplines take your fancy then why not take on Duathlon, Aquathlon or Aquabike races, who knows maybe two sports are better than three. Earn precious points in the BMW Triathlon Ireland National Series Standard Distance Race or go for glory in the Aquabike Standard Distance Championships. Gather your club mates and race it out for club glory in the fast and furious Mixed Team Relay National Club Championships. Junior Athletes can be the King or Queen of the castle with triathlon races for 8-15 years olds taking place with varying distances to suit each age group or maybe they can encourage mum and dad to the race with them in the Family Mixed Relay on Sunday. The race weekend plays host to the new Triathlon Ireland Youth Series in 2021 giving younger athletes the chance to race for glory in what will be fast and fun racing across the board in the 12- 17 year age groups. Tackle the Swim Only events on Saturday in the privately owned lake, choose from 5K, 2.5K and 1 mile, with or without wetsuit. Or why not take on the Marathon, Half Marathon or 10k on Sunday, part of the Castle Run Series.

The event is fully sanctioned by Triathlon Ireland and will be run within Covid guidelines. We’ve all waited a long time to get back to racing so join us in Galway for a weekend filled full of personal achievement, pride and fun.

Register now on https://www.castleraceseries.com/events/lough-cutra-castle/