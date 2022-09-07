Five Galway Rowers named in Irish team for World Championships

Five Galway Rowers have been named in the Irish team for the Senior World Championships that begins on the 18th of September in Racice, Czech Republic.

Katie O’Brien has been named to race in the PR2 Womens Single Sculls and she teams up with another Galway Rowing Club member in Stephen McGowen.

In the PR2 Mixed Double Sculls. Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh team up with their fellow Olympic Silver Medallists Emily Hegarty and Eimear Lambe in the Women’s Fours and Brian Colsh of The University of Galway has been named in the Mens Single Sculls.

While provisional entries were entered last week, crew selection is still ongoing and entries below may have slight changes prior to racing.

Ireland Rowing Team

High Performance Director

Antonio Maurogiovanni

Para Team

Conor Moloney – Para National Coach

PR2 W1x

Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)

PR2 Mix2x

Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)

Steven McGowen (Galway RC)

Lightweight Team

Dominic Casey – Head Coach

LM1x

Hugh Moore (QUBBC)

LM2x

Paul O’Donovan (UCC RC)

Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

LW1x

Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen RC)

LW2x

Margaret Cremen (UCC RC)

Aoife Casey (UCC RC)

Heavyweight Women’s Team

Giuseppe De Vita – Head Coach

Leah O’Regan – National Coach

W1x

Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC)

W2x

Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC)

Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians)

W2-

Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC)

Tara Hanlon (UCC RC)

W4-

Emily Hegarty (UCC RC)

Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC)

Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians)

Aifric Keogh (DULBC)

Heavyweight Men’s Team

Fran Keane – Head Coach

Nicolo Maurogiovanni – National Coach

M1x

Brian Colsh (NUIG BC)

M2x

Phil Doyle (Belfast BC)

Konan Pazzaia (QUBBC)

M4-

John Kearney (UCC RC)

Ross Corrigan (QUBBC)

Nathan Timoney (QUBBC)

Jack Dorney (Shandon BC)

Team Manager

Michael O’Rourke

Team Physiotherapist

Heather O’Brien