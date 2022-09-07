Five Galway Rowers named in Irish team for World Championships

Five Galway Rowers have been named in the Irish team for the Senior World Championships that begins on the 18th of September in Racice, Czech Republic.
Katie O’Brien has been named to race in the PR2 Womens Single Sculls and she teams up with another Galway Rowing Club member in Stephen McGowen.
In the PR2 Mixed Double Sculls. Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh team up with their fellow Olympic Silver Medallists Emily Hegarty and Eimear Lambe in the Women’s Fours and Brian Colsh of The University of Galway has been named in the Mens Single Sculls.
While provisional entries were entered last week, crew selection is still ongoing and entries below may have slight changes prior to racing.
Ireland Rowing Team
High Performance Director
Antonio Maurogiovanni
Para Team
Conor Moloney – Para National Coach
PR2 W1x
- Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)
PR2 Mix2x
- Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)
- Steven McGowen (Galway RC)
Lightweight Team
Dominic Casey – Head Coach
LM1x
- Hugh Moore (QUBBC)
LM2x
- Paul O’Donovan (UCC RC)
- Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)
LW1x
- Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen RC)
LW2x
- Margaret Cremen (UCC RC)
- Aoife Casey (UCC RC)
Heavyweight Women’s Team
Giuseppe De Vita – Head Coach
Leah O’Regan – National Coach
W1x
- Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC)
W2x
- Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC)
- Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians)
W2-
- Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC)
- Tara Hanlon (UCC RC)
W4-
- Emily Hegarty (UCC RC)
- Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC)
- Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians)
- Aifric Keogh (DULBC)
Heavyweight Men’s Team
Fran Keane – Head Coach
Nicolo Maurogiovanni – National Coach
M1x
- Brian Colsh (NUIG BC)
M2x
- Phil Doyle (Belfast BC)
- Konan Pazzaia (QUBBC)
M4-
- John Kearney (UCC RC)
- Ross Corrigan (QUBBC)
- Nathan Timoney (QUBBC)
- Jack Dorney (Shandon BC)
Team Manager
Michael O’Rourke
Team Physiotherapist
Heather O’Brien