Five Galway Players Set for Golf’s Interprovincials

Five Galway players have been selected on the Connacht teams to contest next week’s interprovincials in Moyvalley (August 29th-31st).

Ballinasloe duo Tom Cafferky and Charlie Mooney, are joined by Athenry’s David Kitt on the men’s team, captained by Tuam’s Damien Coyne.

Portumna’s Suzanne Corcoran and Galway Bay’s Emma Morrow will represent Connacht women for three days from next Tuesday. Portumna’s Anne Fahy is captain.

Quentin Carew (Castleknock) will look to brush off the disappointment of a play-off defeat in the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship, when he represents Leinster at the Interprovincial Championships next week.

Moyvalley hosts the event which takes place between 29 and 31 August, with all eight teams picked following a selection deadline on 9 August.

Bridgestone Order of Merit leader David Shiel (Enniscrone) will lead up the Connacht Men’s side which also has the experience of David Kitt (Athenry), while their Women’s team includes recent Irish Senior Women’s Open champion Suzanne Corcoran (Portumna).

It’s a strong Men’s team selected to represent Leinster with Carew joined by his clubmate Paul Coughlan, along with more heavy-hitters including Marc Boucher (Carton House) and Robert Brazill (Naas). Anna Abom (Edmondstown) and Ellen O’Shaughnessy (Co Louth) will likely lead the way for the Leinster Women.

Mark Gazi (Tralee), Jordan Boles (Charleville) and Donnacha Cleary (Tipperary) lead up a youthful looking Munster Men’s team with Mairead Martin (Kanturk) starring in their Women’s selection.

The Ulster Men can call on the likes of Fionn Dobbin (Malone), Darcy Hogg (Belvoir Park) and Shane McDermott (Slieve Russell) while Jessica Ross (Clandeboye) and Kate Dwyer (Rossmore) lead up their Women’s team.

Connacht Men’s

Aodhagan Brady (Co. Sligo)

Tom Cafferky (Ballinasloe)

Harry Gillivan (Portmarnock)

David Kitt (Athenry)

Charlie Mooney (Ballinasloe)

Ruairi O’Connor (Co. Sligo)

David Shiel (Enniscrone)

Simon Walker (Roscommon)

Captain – Damien Coyne (Tuam)

Manager – Cathal McConn (Roscommon)

Connacht Women’s

Shannon Burke (Ballinrobe)

Vicki Conlon (Enniscrone)

Suzanne Corcoran (Portumna)

Annabel Greham (Ballina)

Ellen Lonergan (Westport)

Meabh McLoughlin (Co Sligo)

Emma Morrow (Galway Bay)

Captain – Anne Fahy (Portumna)

Manager – Clodagh Hopkins (Woodbrook)

Leinster Men’s

Marc Boucher (Carton House)

Robert Brazill (Naas)

Quentin Carew (Castleknock)

Paul Coughlan (Castleknock)

Evan Farrell (Co. Louth)

Patrick Keeling (Roganstown)

Eoin Murphy (Dundalk)

Jake Whelan (Grange)

Captain – Harry McAlinden (Bray)

Manager – Michael Maher (Luttrellstown Castle)

Leinster Women’s

Anna Abom (Edmondstown)

Jan Browne (Kilkenny)

Mary Dowling (New Ross)

Jenny Maguire (Foxrock)

Rachel McDonnell (Elm Park)

Ellen O’Gorman (Laytown & Bettystown)

Ellen O’Shaughnessy (Co. Louth)

Captain – Una Marsden (Tullamore)

Manager – Orla Darcy (Naas)

Munster Men’s

Jordan Boles (Charleville)

Donnacha Cleary (Tipperary)

Darragh Flynn (Carton House)

Mark Gazi (Tralee)

Conor Hickey (Dooks)

Alex King (Faithlegg)

Darren O’Sullivan (Tralee)

David Reddan (Nenagh)

Captain – Juan Fitzgerald (Limerick)

Manager – Shane Horgan (Monkstown)

Munster Women’s

Valerie Clancy (Killarney)

Clodagh Coughlan (Douglas)

Lauren Kelly (Ballykisteen)

Mairead Martin (Kanturk)

Karen O’Neill (Douglas)

Caitlin Shippam (Ballykisteen)

Paula Walsh (Doneraile)

Captain – Mary Dowling (Mallow)

Manager – Sinead Enright (Macroom)

Ulster Men’s

Fionn Dobbin (Malone)

Lewis Gowdy (Bangor)

Cian Harkin (Letterkenny)

James Hewitt (Tandragee)

Darcy Hogg (Belvoir Park)

Jordan Hood (Galgorm Castle)

Shane McDermott (Slieve Russell)

Rory Williamson (Holywood)

Captain – Rory Leonard (Banbridge)

Manager – Peter Waddell (Knock)

Ulster Women’s

Judithe Allen (Royal Portrush)

Kate Dwyer (Rossmore)

Amy Kelly (Massereene)

Hannah Lee McNamara (Royal Portrush)

Gemma McMeekin (Royal Portrush)

Amy O’Donnell (Royal Portrush)

Jessica Ross (Clandeboye)

Captain – Mary MacLaren (Royal Portrush)

Manager – Laura Webb (Royal Portrush)