Galway Bay FM

4 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Five Galway Gaelic Games Stars Presented with ECC Sports Scholarships

Share story:
Five Galway Gaelic Games Stars Presented with ECC Sports Scholarships

The annual ECC Sports Scholarships are being presented by PJ Fahy and family this afternoon (Thursday, 4th April) in the Galway GAA Centre in Loughgeorge.

This year’s recipients will receive a scholarship of €2500 towards their third-level education for the next four years and include Aisling Madden from Kilkerrin Clonberne Ladies Football, Caoimhe Kelly and Ciara McGrath from Sarsfields Camogie, Cillian Trayers from Turloughmore Hurling and Colm Costello from Dunmore MacHales Gaelic Football.

PJ Fahy chatted afterwards with Galway Bay FM Head of Sport Ollie Turner.

Share story:

Gort's Shauna Burke Doubles up in Ballyneety

By CAOMH BREEN ALLEN Gort golfer Shauna Burke claimed the Munster Women’s Over 18 Junior Championship in beautiful conditions in Ballyneety, holding...

Galway Crowned All-Ireland Darts Shield Champions 2024

At the recent lrish National Darts Organisation’s Youths lnter-counties held in The Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe Co. Galway in early March this yea...

Offaly vs Galway (Leinster under-20 Hurling Championship Preview with Fergal Healy)

The Galway under-20 hurling team for Saturday’s (6th April) Leinster championship opener against Offaly will be named on Thursday (4th April) evenin...

Manager Liam Gordon looks ahead to Galway's Celtic Challenge opener against West Cork

Galway’s Celtic Challenge team take to the field in Gort on Saturday for their first game of the competition against West Cork. The game will see th...