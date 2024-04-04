Five Galway Gaelic Games Stars Presented with ECC Sports Scholarships

The annual ECC Sports Scholarships are being presented by PJ Fahy and family this afternoon (Thursday, 4th April) in the Galway GAA Centre in Loughgeorge.

This year’s recipients will receive a scholarship of €2500 towards their third-level education for the next four years and include Aisling Madden from Kilkerrin Clonberne Ladies Football, Caoimhe Kelly and Ciara McGrath from Sarsfields Camogie, Cillian Trayers from Turloughmore Hurling and Colm Costello from Dunmore MacHales Gaelic Football.

PJ Fahy chatted afterwards with Galway Bay FM Head of Sport Ollie Turner.