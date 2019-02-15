Five Galway Boxers in National Senior Elite Championship action

Galway have five through to the Semi-Finals in The National Senior Elite Championships that begin tonight and tomorrow night at the National Stadium.

Monivea’s Adam Hession will face Ricky Nesbitt of Holy Family Drogheda in the 52Kg Division.

Defending champion Kieran Molloy from Oughterard will face Luke Maguire from Esker in the 69Kg Division.

Olympic Boxing Club’s Gabriel Dossen will take on Brett McGinty from Oakleaf in the 75Kg Division.

Thomas O’Toole from Celtic Eagles takes on David Bicevis from St Saviours in the 81Kg Semi-Final and finally.

Gytis Linskyas from Celtic Eagles will face Martin Keenan from Rathkeale in the 91+ kg Division.

Friday February 15th

Semi-Finals – 52kg Adam Hession (Monivea) V Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family Drog)

Saturday February 16th

Semi-Finals ( 6pm ) – 69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) V Luke Maguire (Esker), 75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic) V Brett McGinty (Oakleaf), 81kg Thomas O’Toole (Celtic Eagles) V David Bicevis (St Saviours OBA), 91+kg Gydis Linskyas (Celtic Eagles) V Martin Keenan (Rathkeale)