Fitzmaurice And Broderick Lead NUI Galway To Purcell Cup Semi Finals

Purcell Cup Round 4

NUI Galway 3-15 St Pats DCU 1-9

By Michael O Connor

A brace of goals from Castlegar’s Chloe Broderick and a solid defensive performance from the NUI Galway defence led by Roscommon’s Rachel Fitzmaurice secured reigning champions NUI Galway a place in the last four of the Purcell cup. The last round game against St Pats DCU was played in DCU on Monday night in bitterly cold conditions.

Going into the game on the back of defeat against championship favourites DIT the week previous nothing other than a win would save the Galway College’s season. Fielding a side missing a number of regulars NUI Galway were looking at a number of players who had lined out with Galway in the national league win over Tipperary the previous Saturday.

Chloe Broderick started the scoring in the first minute with a floated effort over the bar before Mountbellew’s Molly Mannion added a second NUI Galway score soon after. Top scorer Carrie Dolan and Aoife Donohue added a brace each by the 10th minute as the visitors surged 0-6 to 0-1 clear. Hard work by Broderick ended up with the corner forward getting the ball over the St Pats DCU line and quick scores from play by Donohue and Dolan left NUIGalway 1-9 to 0-1 clear by the end of the first quarter.

St Pats DCU gradually came more into the game and only superb defending by NUIGalway denied them at least one goal as they hit three unanswered scores before Aoife Donohue scored a superb solo goal to leave NUIGalway 2-9 to 0-4 ahead after 25 minutes action. Chloe Broderick took a superb pass from Carrie Dolan and finished to the net for NUI Galway’s third and final goal of the game. St Pats DCU rallied with the last two scores of the half to go in 3-9 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

The rate of scoring decreased markedly in the second half as the cold weather and the realisation that short of a collapse, NUI Galway were on their way to the knockout stages. Carrie Dolan opened the second half scoring in the 37th minutes followed by two St Pats DCU scores. Emma Helebert, Rachel Fitzmaurice and the impressive Grace Teehan led the way in the backs for the Galway College. 1-2 in five minutes from the home side narrowed the margin to eight points midway through the second half and in a low scoring final quarter NUI Galway emptied the bench and finished with the last four scores of the game as the home side were held scoreless in this period.

Best for NUI Galway who now play CIT in the Purcell cup semi final on 9th February were Ciara Helebert in goal, Rachel Fitzmaurice, Laura Ward, Emma Helebert, Grace Teehan, Niamh Horan, Sarah Spellman Carrie Dolan, Chloe Broderick and Aoife Donohue.

NUI GALWAY: Ciara Helebert (Gort), Rachel Fitzmaurice (Athleague, Roscommon), Laura Ward (Sarsfields), Niamh Black (Oranmore), Ciara Donohue (Mullagh), Emma Helebert (Ballindereen), Grace Teehan (Birr), Niamh Horan (Killimor), Sarah Spellman (Sarsfields), Molly Mannion (Mountbellew Moylough) (0-1), Maria Cooney (Sarsfields) (0-1), Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge) (0-8), Rachel Hanniffy (Oranmore), Aoife Donohue (Mullagh) (1-4), Chloe Broderick (Castlegar) (2-1).

Subs: Aine Cleary (Shannon Rovers, Tipperary), Orlaith Murray (Moneygall, Tipperary), Corina McMahon (Corofin, Clare), Sarah Redmond (Eire Og, Ennis), Niamh Treacy (Eyrecourt).