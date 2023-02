Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Semi-Final will be streamed live here via link below.

Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Semi-Final

Live uninterrupted coverage of Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Semi-Final University of Galway v UCC. Throw in is at 6pm with our commentary team Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh.

Follow us on Twitter / Facebook

For more, see our sports section.