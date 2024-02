LIVE STREAM: Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Semi-Final University of Galway v University of Limerick

Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Semi-Final University of Galway v University of Limerick

Experience the excitement of the Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Semi-Final University of Galway v University of Limerick with our live online stream. Join us for throw in at 6:30 PM in Barefield, Co Clare and enjoy expert commentary from Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh. Stay tuned to Galway Bay FM’s website for this thrilling match-up and immerse yourself in the action.