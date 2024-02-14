Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Semi-Final Preview – University of Galway v UL

Share story:

The University of Galway and the University of Limerick meet for the third year in a row in the Fitzgibbon Cup this evening at 6.30 pm in Barefield, Co Clare. UL has defeated UoG in the last two Fitzgibbom finals and were comprehensive winners of last year’s decider in the SETU Arena by 4-19 to 1-13, with Waterford’s Michael Kiely scoring all four goals.

The UL squad includes Galway men TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge), Diarmuid Hannify (Oranmore Maree), Sean O’Hanlon (Turloughmore), Stephen O’Halloran (Craughwell), Jason O’Donoghue (Gort) and Conor Flaherty (Carnmore) in their squad.

The Limerick College are raging hot favourites to regain the Fitzgibbon Cup with Tipperary star Gearoid O’Connor, Limerick duo Adam English and Colin Coughlan, young hurler of the year Mark Rodgers and his Clare teammate Cian Galvin and Killian Sampson (Offaly) among others in a star-studded squad.

UoG have 8 Galway senior panellists and will hope that Liam Collins can play some part tonight. Darren Morrissey and Gavin Lee saw action for Galway last Sunday in their National League defeat to Tipperary in Thurles while Charlie Mitchell helped Offaly to a deserved draw with Wexford on Saturday night. Throw-in is 6.30 pm this evening and the game will be live-streamed on the Galway Bay FM website.

The first semi-final between Mary Immaculate College Limerick and SETU Waterford throws in at 5.15 pm this evening in Mallow.