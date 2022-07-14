First v Second tomorrow night as Galway United head to Turners Cross

Galway United take on table-toppers Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Friday with kick-off at 7.45 pm.

It is one of the biggest games of the First Division season this week as second-place United come up against current leaders Cork City away from home. (Kick off – 7.45pm – LIVE on Galway Bay FM).

The Tribesmen, who have won their last two league fixtures, defeated Cobh Ramblers 3-0 at Eamonn Deacy Park last Friday. Goals from Stephen Walsh (X2) and new signing Rob Manley secured the three points on Corribside which puts John Caulfield’s side one point behind City with a game more played.

Cork City, who have won their last three First Division fixtures, overcame Bray Wanderers 3-1 at the Carlisle Grounds in their most recent league match two weeks ago. Colin Healy’s outfit have only been defeated once this season – a 1-0 home loss to United in the first game of the campaign.

Manager John Caulfield is looking forward to yet another challenging First Division fixture on Friday night.

He has been speaking to John Mulligan

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Mark Russell, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Alex Murphy, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Gary Boylan, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Shane Doherty, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley.

Cork City V Galway United

15/07/2022

Turner’s Cross

Referee: Sean Grant

Assistants: Ciaran O’Reilly & Conor Harkin

Fourth Official: Gavin Colfer

2022 Goalscorers

Stephen Walsh – 12

David Hurley – 6

Manu Dimas – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Max Hemmings – 3

Wilson Waweru – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Rob Manley – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

27 May 2022 | Galway United 0-1 Cork City