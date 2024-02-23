First Ever Galway Minor Football Winning Captain Brian Mahon Passes Away

The death has occurred of Galway’s first All-Ireland Minor football winning captain Brian Mahon, who led the Tribesmen to their historic success in 1952 after beating Cavan 2-9 to 1-6 in the final.

A year later in 1953, he captained his club Dunmore MacHales to win the Galway Senior football championship for the first time in 41 years.

His brother Jack featured on the Galway team that won the 1956 All-Ireland Senior title.