First Division Play Off Final Confirmed For UCD Bowl

Galway United’s SSE Airtricity League First Division Play Off Final with Longford Town has been confirmed for the UCD Bowl Belfield on FRiday night next kicking off at 7.45pm.

United booked their place in the Play Off Final with a 1-0 win over Bray Wanderers while their opponents beat UCD 3-2 after Extra Time.

The Announcement was made through the SSE Airtricity League Social Media Pages this afternoon….

The winners of this game will face the second from bottom team in the Premier Division for a place in next season’s Premier Division.