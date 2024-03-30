Fiona Everard best of Irish in Senior Women’s World Cross Country Championships

Share story:

2023 national senior cross country champion Fiona Everard (Bandon AC/University of Galway) was the first Irish finisher in the Senior Women’s race. Everard finished in 63rd while her compatriot Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers AC) earned her first Irish senior vest and battled all the way to the line to cross in 65th.

Anna Gardiner (East Down AC) and Kirsty Maher (Moy Valley AC) finished inside the top 40 in the U20 Women’s race at the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia today (March 30th).

In sweltering conditions in the city’s Friendship Park, the Irish duo worked with each other magnificently to optimise their finishing position and were rewarded for doing so, moving up the field well throughout the race.

It will be a particularly memorable day for Gardiner, who also marks a milestone birthday today as she turns 18. The Down teenager crossed the line in 37th place, just two places ahead of Maher who was 39th.

Harry Colbert (Waterford AC) and Seamus Robinson (City of Derry Spartans AC), who had both been part of the Irish team that won gold at the European Cross Country Championships in Brussels late last year, competed valiantly in the U20 Men’s race finishing 55th and 70th respectively.

Hugh Armstrong (Ballina AC) had stated during the week that the World Cross Country Championships was a race that he had always wanted to run and he certainly took his opportunity well when it was presented to him.

Racing in the Senior Men’s race along with fellow Mayo athlete Keelan Kilrehill (Moy Valley AC), both Irish athletes got into a nice rhythm during the race and began to pass fading athletes and gain positions.

Armstrong finished strongly in 50th overall, with Kilrehill just a few places back in 56th.

U20 Women 6km Results

Marta ALEMAYO (ETH) – 19:28 Asayech AYICHEW (ETH) – 19:32 Robe DIDA (ETH) – 19:38

Irish finishing positions:

Anna Gardiner (East Down AC) – 37th – 21:58

Kirsty Maher (Moy Valley AC) – 39th – 22:10

U20 Men 8km Results

Samuel KIBATHI (KEN) – 22:40 Mezgebu SIME (ETH) – 22:41 Matthew Kipkoech KIPRUTO (KEN) – 22:46

Irish finishing positions:

Harry Colbert (Waterford AC) – 55th – 25:48

Seamus Robinson (City of Derry Spartans AC) – 70th – 26:18

Senior Women 10km Results

Beatrice CHEBET (KEN) – 31:05 Lilian Kasait RENGERUK (KEN) – 31:08 Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI (KEN) – 31:09

Irish finishing positions:

Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) – 63rd – 36:35

Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers AC) – 65th – 37:01

Senior Men 10km Results

Jacob KIPLIMO (UGA) – 28:09 Berihu AREGAWI (ETH) – 28:12 Benson KIPLANGAT (KEN) – 28:14

Irish finishing positions:

Hugh Armstrong (Ballina AC) – 50th – 30:18

Keelan Kilrehill (Moy Valley AC) – 56th – 30:25