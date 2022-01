Fintan Burke is a busy man at the start of 2022. The St Thomas’s defender is preparing for this weekend’sAIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final against Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Burke says that whenever the club campaign finishes, he’ll link up with the Galway panel where he’ll be working under new manager, Henry Shefflin, and he was talking about all of that with Oisin Langan.