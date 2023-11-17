Galway Bay FM

17 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Finlay Bealham Returns to Connacht Team for United Rugby Championship Trip to Sharks

Share story:
Finlay Bealham Returns to Connacht Team for United Rugby Championship Trip to Sharks

Finlay Bealham has returned to the Connacht starting team for tomorrow’s (Saturday, 18th November) United Rugby Championship clash with Sharks in South Africa.

It’s the Ireland prop’s first appearance since the World Cup. Head coach has made a total of eight changes from last week’s defeat to Edinburgh.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back;

Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Cathal Forde and Andrew Smith are the three quarter line;

Out half JJ Hanrahan partners scrum half Colm Reilly;

Denis Buckley, Tadgh McElroy and Finlay Bealham are the front row;

Oisin Dowling and Joe Joyce are behind them;

And a back row of Cian Prendergast, captain Conor Oliver and Sean O’Brien.

Leading up to the game, Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins and Ireland international Finlay Bealham have been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies

Kick-off at Kings Park tomorrow is 3pm Irish time and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Kilkerrin/Clonberne Heading to Dublin in December for All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes has been fixed for Sunday, 3rd December. Willie WardR...

Galway's Andreeas Binder Coming Home to 3Arena Ahead of Biggest Night in European MMA

Fresh off his Levels Fight League World Lightweight Championship success in July, Galway MMA fighter Andreeas ‘Judoka’ Binder has moved promot...

George McDonagh's Greyhound Selections

Friday Selections (17th November 2023) RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM S8 350 19:50=TRAP 6 DIXIES MISSILE RACE 2 THE BET WITH THE TOTE A6 525 2...

2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures revealed

HOLDERS Kerry will begin the defence of their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 crown with a glamour clash against Dublin on the opening wee...