Finlay Bealham Returns to Connacht Team for United Rugby Championship Trip to Sharks

Share story:

Finlay Bealham has returned to the Connacht starting team for tomorrow’s (Saturday, 18th November) United Rugby Championship clash with Sharks in South Africa.

It’s the Ireland prop’s first appearance since the World Cup. Head coach has made a total of eight changes from last week’s defeat to Edinburgh.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back;

Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Cathal Forde and Andrew Smith are the three quarter line;

Out half JJ Hanrahan partners scrum half Colm Reilly;

Denis Buckley, Tadgh McElroy and Finlay Bealham are the front row;

Oisin Dowling and Joe Joyce are behind them;

And a back row of Cian Prendergast, captain Conor Oliver and Sean O’Brien.

Leading up to the game, Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins and Ireland international Finlay Bealham have been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies

Kick-off at Kings Park tomorrow is 3pm Irish time and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

🟢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🟢 Here's your Connacht 23 for tomorrow, captained by Conor Oliver and including the returning Finlay Bealham 🙌#SHAvCON | #BKTURC Full story: https://t.co/q8JiP8eGQy pic.twitter.com/8ldrBbawDV — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) November 17, 2023