Final weekend of league action this year for Galway Volleyball teams

The last matches of the year for Galway Volleyball Club were played at the weekend, with mixed results closing out the first round of the League. On Saturday, The Division 2 men lost 3 sets to nil against Kildare PhiVo. On Sunday the D1 Women won 3-0 against Ballymun Patriots, while the Premier Men lost 3 sets to 2 against Dublin VC BraVo.

Galway VC’s Division 2 Men team hosted Kildare PhiVo in Claregalway on Saturday. The match started slowly for the Galway boys, who were struggling to pass and build an effective game, in contrast to the solid and consistent game of PhiVo who won the opening set 25-10. In the second set, Galway found a better rhythm and were much more competitive, but it was not enough to turn the tide as Kildare prevailed 25-21, and the visitors cantered to victory by taking the third. Final score: Galway VC 0 – Kildare VC PhiVo 3 (10-25, 21-25, 15-25). Galway VC D2 Men’s roster: Antaine O’Conghaile (C), Olivier Rabczynski, Konrad Kizielewicz, Matteo Pezzopane, Stepan Potapov, Eoin Kinsella, Cillian Power, Conor Goggins.

On Sunday, there was a great result for the Galway Division 1 Women’s team, who took on Ballymun Patriots in Claregalway. After last week’s defeat, the Galway girls needed to find their rhythm and team spirit. After a great start to the first set, the girls struggled with their passing, going from 20-11 to 21-18, but eventually closed the set in their favour. In the next two sets, Galway controlled the match despite their opponent’s efforts to fight back. With a series of serves from Laura Idoux and great team defense, Galway closed the third set 25-16. Final result: Galway VC 3 – Ballymun Patriots 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-16). Galway VC women’s roster: Giulia Comini (C), Amanda Burgio, Mikal O’Boyle, Ienne Lumelay, Nedina Marku, Bianca Castelli, Laura Idoux, Cerena Miravalles, Emer Phelan, Aoibhin McDonnell, Amy O’Sullivan. Coach: Giovanni Spera Finally, the Galway VC Premier Men had a tremendous tussle against Dublin VC BraVo. The Galway team was looking for a win to end the year on a high and a few more League points. The match started with very high energy from both teams, with Galway demonstrating a great serve and passing game, which allowed setter Aidan McDonnell to distribute to his best hitters and gain the advantage. Bravo came back, edging the second set, but a smart consistent game brought Galway back in front after winning the third set. Unfortunately, in the fourth set, the Galway VC boys started losing their energy, making a few too many mistakes that brought their opponents back in the game and eventually closed the match out in their favour in the fifth. Final result: Galway VC 2 – DVC BraVo 3 (25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 19-25, 9-15). Galway VC Premier men’s roster: Padraig Flanagan (C), Peter McGlynn, Aidan McDonnell, Jeremiah Obiekwe, Liam Bedford, Jakub Drejkarz, Raymond Loo, Maycon Lopes, Walid Kanouni, Jorge Guzman, Luke Uniacke.

Galway VC teams close the first half of the league with a first place for the Division 1 Women’s side and a sixth place for both the Premier League and Division 2 Men’s teams. The next matches of the League for the Galway teams will be on January 14th, hosting Dalkey Devils in both the D1 Women and Premier Men’s league in Claregalway, while the D2 Men have a rest weekend.