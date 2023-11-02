Final Round of SFC Relegation looms large

Relegation to next year’s Intermediate Football Championship along with An Spidéal is going to be the reality for either Killannin, Leitir Mór or St Michaels ahead of the final round of games in the Senior Football Championship Relegation Group, which draws to a conclusion on Saturday afternoon (1.30 pm). At the moment, Killannin top the group with 3 points, having won the first time out against An Spidéal and then drawn with Naomh Anna Leitir Mór, who are in second place on 3 points, with a slightly inferior score difference. City side St Michaels were relieved to edge out An Spideal by a point last weekend, leaving them on 2 points, while An Spideal are relegated after losing their opening two games. If Naomh Anna Leitir Mór win against the already relegated An Spidéal, then it will be all eyes on Killannin v St Michaels, as the loser will be relegated and a draw will be enough for Killannin to be safe. If An Spidéal get anything from their clash with Leitir Mór, things will get very interesting and the scoring difference calculators may well be out. Either way, an afternoon of great drama is in store, with regular live updates throughout on Galway Bay FM.