The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is starting on the 20th July and we’ll be here to give you all the latest news, fixtures, and scores. Tune in live or keep an eye on this page for all the latest information.
Upcoming Group Stage Fixtures
All fixture times are in Irish Standard Time.
Here’s the dates to see the matches being played:
|Tuesday 25th
|3:00am
Colombia
v.
South Korea
|6:30am
New Zealand
v.
Phillipines
|9:00am
Switzerland
v.
Norway
|Wednesday 26th
|6:00am
Japan
v.
Costa Rica
| 8:30am
Spain
v.
Zambia
| 1:00pm
Canada
v.
Ireland
|Thursday 27th
|2:00am
United States
v.
Netherlands
|8:30am
Portugal
v.
Vietnam
| 11:00am
Australia
v.
Nigeria
|Friday 28th
| 1:00am
Argentina
v.
South Africa
| 9:30am
England
v.
Denmark
|12:00pm
China
v.
Haiti
|Saturday 29th
|8:30am
Sweden
v.
Italy
| 11:00am
France
v.
Brazil
| 1:30pm
Panama
v.
Jamaica
|Sunday 30th
| 5:30am
South Korea
v.
Morocco
| 10:30am
Germany
v.
Colombia
