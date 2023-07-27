The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is starting on the 20th July and we’ll be here to give you all the latest news, fixtures, and scores. Tune in live or keep an eye on this page for all the latest information.

Upcoming Group Stage Fixtures

All fixture times are in Irish Standard Time.

Here’s the dates to see the matches being played:

Tuesday 25th 3:00am

Colombia

v.

South Korea 6:30am

New Zealand

v.

Phillipines 9:00am

Switzerland

v.

Norway Wednesday 26th 6:00am

Japan

v.

Costa Rica 8:30am

Spain

v.

Zambia 1:00pm

Canada

v.

Ireland Thursday 27th 2:00am

United States

v.

Netherlands 8:30am

Portugal

v.

Vietnam 11:00am

Australia

v.

Nigeria Friday 28th 1:00am

Argentina

v.

South Africa 9:30am

England

v.

Denmark 12:00pm

China

v.

Haiti Saturday 29th 8:30am

Sweden

v.

Italy 11:00am

France

v.

Brazil 1:30pm

Panama

v.

Jamaica Sunday 30th 5:30am

South Korea

v.

Morocco 10:30am

Germany

v.

Colombia

