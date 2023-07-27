FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is starting on the 20th July and we’ll be here to give you all the latest news, fixtures, and scores. Tune in live or keep an eye on this page for all the latest information.

Brought to you by Sure 72 hr non-stop protection deodorant. Tested to the limits. Sure, it won’t let you down.

 

Upcoming Group Stage Fixtures

All fixture times are in Irish Standard Time.

Here’s the dates to see the matches being played:

Tuesday 25th3:00am   
Colombia
v.
South Korea  		6:30am  
New Zealand
v.
Phillipines  		9:00am  
Switzerland
v.
Norway  
Wednesday 26th6:00am
Japan
v.
Costa Rica		 8:30am
Spain
v.
Zambia		 1:00pm
Canada
v.
Ireland 
Thursday 27th2:00am
United States
v.
Netherlands		8:30am
Portugal
v.
Vietnam		 11:00am
Australia
v.
Nigeria 
Friday 28th 1:00am
Argentina
v.
South Africa		 9:30am
England
v.
Denmark		12:00pm
China
v.
Haiti
Saturday 29th8:30am
Sweden
v.
Italy		 11:00am
France
v.
Brazil		 1:30pm
Panama
v.
Jamaica
Sunday 30th 5:30am
South Korea
v.
Morocco		 10:30am
Germany
v.
Colombia		 

Brought to you by Sure 72 hr non-stop protection deodorant. Tested to the limits. Sure, it won’t let you down.

For more sports news click HERE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR