Fierce As Female Events For European Week Of Sport

Fierce As Female has kicked off the European Week of Sport by announcing two upcoming events. The first, FierceAF: Boxing Edition will take place in Leisureland Salthill on September Saturday 28th at 10am-12:30pm. The event is designed for all levels of participation and will have coaches on hand from 4 different boxing clubs, (Peterswell, Oughterard, Menlo and NUIG Boxing Clubs) circuits to try out different aspects of boxing and training, exhibition fights in a main boxing ring, swag bags with wraps and gum shields, all for just €15 (€10 online). This event is the first of many aimed at supporting women’s participation in sport by allowing participants to “See it, Experience it, Be it.”

A steady supporter of Fierce As Female’s mission, Jason Craughwell of Galway Sports Partnership is very pleased to be involved with the event: “Galway Sports Partnership is delighted to be supporting the FAF initiative through the Women In Sport funding from Sport Ireland.We see the importance of women of all ages being involved in all sports at all levels. This initiative will highlight the wide variety of sporting opportunities available to women in Galway over the course of the Fierce As Female project.”

Fierce As Female is proud to be part of a growing movement of increasing participation of women in sport and activity, contributing to the work being done by 20X20 and other worldwide initiatives, and they see the importance of involving more women in activities, while also supporting local clubs and organisations. “Those who engage in sport have been shown to have better body confidence, better mental well being, and a greater ability to cope with pressure in life,” says Co-founder Aoife Ni Laoi, “We want to empower women to have more choice in getting active and having fun.”

The main focus of Fierce As Female is to give a platform to different athletic pursuits, which allows for organisations to promote themselves to a large audience, and encourages attendees to try out activities to see if they would like to pursue them further. They have a strong focus in creating an environment that is welcoming to women of all ages. This means having women present to share their experiences in different athletic endeavours, women friendly sports and clubs, and having a high amount of female representation within their event.

FierceAF: Boxing Edition tickets are available for sale at discounted prices at fierceasfemale.com and will be available on the door at the event for €15. The Boxing Edition will be followed by FierceAF: Beach Edition, a free event that will take place on the beach in Salthill from 1-3pm, where participants will be

able to observe demonstrations, try out a variety of activities and meet different local clubs and organisations, including Yoga (Yoga Roots), Taekwondo (NUIG TKD) and Tai Chi (Chen Tai Chi Ireland). For more information go to www.fierceasfemale.ie, or on facebook at www.facebook.com/FierceAF