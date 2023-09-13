Fergal Healy announced as Galway U20 hurling manager

Galway GAA have announced that Fergal Healy is to be recommended as the Galway u20 Hurling Manager on a 3-year term. A distinguished former intercounty player, Fergal has extensive coaching and management experience with his club Craughwell, Galway Academy squads and with the Galway Senior hurling team. Most recently, Fergal served as Galway Minor Manager in 2022 and 2023. He will be joined by Joe Canning, Eamon Cleary, Padraic Duddy and James Skehill as members of his management team. We wish them the very best of luck over the next 3 years.

Galway GAA have also paid tribute to outgoing u20 Manager Brian Hanley, his coaches, selectors, and backroom team. Brian and his team have done outstanding work in Galway over the last five years at both Minor and u20 level, winning 2 All Ireland Minor titles in that period.