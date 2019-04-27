Féile Semi-Finals Line Up Decided

The line up for this evening’s semi-finals in the Under 14 hurling Féile has been decided.

In the Toddie Byrne Cup, the first semi-final will see Loughrea take on Turloughmore in Kenny Park, Athenry at 5.30pm. That will be followed at 6.30pm by Sarsfields versus Oranmore Maree, who secured their spot after a playoff victory over Kinvara.

In the Justin Cheevers Cup, the first semi-final there will see Mullagh-Kiltormer take on Kilconieron in Duggan Park Ballinasloe at 5.30pm. The second semi-final at 6.30pm will feature Cois Fharraige and Sylane.

Tomorrow’s Toddie Byrne Shield Final will be between Mícheál Breathnach’s and Liam Mellows at 12 noon in Kenny Park, Athenry.