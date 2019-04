The third round of games in the Under 14 hurling Féile threw in this morning ahead of this evening’s semi-finals in Ballinasloe and Athenry.

Sarsfields have beaten Castlegar 3-8 to 1-4 to top Group B of the Toddie Byrne Cup.

In the Group B shield, Tommy Larkins beat Ballinasloe 1-2 to 3 points.

The Justin Cheevers Cup semi finals will take place in Duggan Park this evening, beginning at 5.30pm. At the same time, the Toddie Byrne Cup Semi Finals will go ahead in Kenny Park.