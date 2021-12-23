FBD League throw in times brought forward to 6pm

The throw in times for the FBD League football games in the Connacht GAA Dome early in the New Year have been brought forward to 6pm to ensure all games are finished by the current 8pm curfew. Galway and Mayo meet in the semi final on Friday, Jan 7th and if the game is level after 70 minutes, the winner will be decided by the first team to score in extra time. The Connacht GAA Dome will also host the GAA National Congress in February.

Connacht FBD Fixtures 2022

Prelim Round: Tuesday 4th January

6pm – Leitrim v Sligo

Semi Final 1: Friday 7th January

6pm – Mayo v Galway

Semi Final 2: Saturday 8th January

6pm – Sligo/Leitrim v Roscommon

Final: Friday 14th January