Father And Son Duo Wins Cong-Galway Boat Race

Thrilling result in Ireland’s oldest and Europe’s longest inland boat race

The annual Cong Galway Boat Race, sponsored by Ashford Estate, took place this weekend against a backdrop of challenging weather conditions.

Taking the top spot this year was Yannick and Seán Lemonnier of Galway Bay Sailing Club, making it three-in-a-row for the father and son duo, who won a luxurious night at the 5-star Ashford Castle for their skilled sailing endeavours.

Second place was awarded to Gary Mangan and Thomas Mills of Blessington Sailing Club, who won a night at sister hotel, The Lodge at Ashford.

THE RACE:

Setting off a day later than planned, the high winds and choppy water didn’t put racegoers off, with a bumper fleet of 40 boats registered for the competition. There was strong representation from local clubs including Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club,Cumann Seoltóireachta an Spidéil, Galway City Sailing Club and Galway Bay Sailing Club.

The longest inland boat race in Europe, The Cong Galway Boat Race started in the picturesque shadow of Ashford Castle at the northern end of Lough Corrib and followed the old steamer route to the city of Galway. Strong winds greeted the competitive fleet as they set off from Lisloughrey Pier. There were very few dry sailors as the boats picked up speed from the windward mark and made their way to the halfway point at Kilbeg.

First across the line at Kilbeg Pier were Yannick and Seán Lemonnier in a time of 54 minutes and 34 seconds, pipping Gary Mangan and Thomas Mills by 28 seconds. Amongst the larger boats, Cóilín Óg Hernon led the way in the gleoiteog Asurnaí, ahead of the Manta 19 of Connor Little and the second gleoiteog, Anam Cara, where Jonathan Curran was at the helm.

After a well-earned break at Kilbeg, the boats faced into the tricky, twisty narrow channel to the lower lake. With no sign of the winds abating, there were several altercations between rock and boat, with the rocks invariably coming out better. After navigating the lower lake and moving into the river Corrib, competitors quickly made their way to the finish line with help of favourable winds.

THE WINNERS:

The winners in the dinghy fleet were determined based on the Portsmouth handicap scheme with Yannick and Seán Lemonnier of Galway Bay Sailing Club (GBSC) awarded first place. As the overall winners, Yannick and Sean were presented with the CRYC trophy as well as a stay in Ashford Castle, presented by Paula Carroll, Director of Sales and Marketing, Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford.

Second place, and winner of a stay in the Lodge at Ashford, was Gary Mangan of Blessington Sailing Club and his crew Thomas Mills. The prize was presented by Peter Fergus, Hotel Manager of the Lodge at Ashford.

Peter Fergus, Thomas Mills, Gary Mangan, Paula Carroll, Leo Leonard (President, CRYC)

Third place and first monohull was awarded to Rob Talbot of Cumann Seoltóireachta an Spidéil and NUIG alongside his crew, Rian De Bairéad of Galway City Sailing Club.

First gleoiteog /cruiser was awarded to Asurnaí, skippered by Coilín Óg Hernon of the Galway Hooker Sailing Club.

(L-R) Peter Fergus, Cóilín Óg Hernon (skipper of Asurnaí), Paula Carroll, Leo Leonard

THE HISTORY OF ASHFORD ESTATE AND THE CONG GALWAY RACE:

The Ashford Estate was the sole sponsor of this year’s race. The Castle’s long and honoured history is intrinsically linked to the age-old boat race. The Ashford Estate was bought by Sir Benjamin Guinness in 1852, 30 years before the inaugural boat race. Sir Benjamin’s grandson, Arthur Ernest Guinness was an active member of the Royal Galway Yacht Club – the very club which co-founded the Cong-Galway Race in 1882. The original Cong Galway race started at the Royal Galway Yachting Club in Galway City and travelled to Ashford Castle in Cong before returning to Galway City, a race distance of 61.5 nautical miles.