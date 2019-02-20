Farcicial conclusion possible for All-Ireland Inter Firms Senior Football Championship

This year’s All-Ireland Inter Firms Senior Football Championship looks like heading for a farcical conclusion as an agreement between Medtronic from Galway and AIB from Dublin to postpone their All-Ireland Semi-Final from Friday next until march 28th has not been approved by Inter Firms Central council. The reason for the postponement was to have the Corofin players on both teams available after the All-Ireland Club Final on St Patrick’s Day with All Star Ian Burke on the AIB Team and several Corofin players like Dylan Wall, Micheal Farragher, Micheal Lundy, Conor Cunningham and others playing with Medtronic. As things stand, Inter Firms Central council have threatened to throw both teams out of the competition and hand the All-Ireland Title to Ulster Champions Ardboe Coldstone from Tyrone who themselves have already received a walkover from the Munster Champions in their Semi-Final. A spokesman for Medtronic has told Galway Bay Fm Sport that their game will go ahead on March 28th and hoped that the game will have relevance in this year’s All-Ireland Inter Firms Senior Football Championship.

