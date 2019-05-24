Fainga’a and Carty announced in Guinness PRO14 Dream Team

Connacht’s Colby Fainga’a and Jack Carty were announced on the Guinness PRO14 Dream Team on Thursday night. The awards show was shown on Premier Sports and eir Sport. Former Connacht scrum-half John Cooney was also on the team.

Fainga’a enjoyed a successful debut season for the Westerners after signing from Australian Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels. The Australian previously played under Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend at the Brumbies.

Fainga’a was recently voted Connacht Players’ Player of the Year by his teammates.

Out-half Jack Carty has enjoyed the season of his life. He finished the top points scorer in this season’s PRO14, with 157 points. Carty has had many memorable moments this season; making his Six Nations debut as a substitute against Italy, his amazing cross-field kick to Matt Healy against Cardiff Blues, his extraordinary kick-and-chase try in the same game, coming off the bench against Benetton and changing the game, his amazing performance against Ulster in the PRO14 Quarter-Final, and being named Virgin Media Sport Supporters’ Player of the Year at the Rugby Players Ireland Awards.

Here is the team in full:

Guinness PRO14 Dream Team 2018/19



FORWARDS



1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets)

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

5. Scott Fardy (Leinster)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

7. Colby Fainga’a (Connacht)

8. Bill Mata (Edinburgh)



BACKS



9. John Cooney (Ulster)

10. Jack Carty (Connacht)

11. Rabz Maxwane (Toyota Cheetahs)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

13. Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues),

14. Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby)

15. Dan Evans (Ospreys)



