FAI Targeting June 19th Restart To Airtricity League

The FAI are targeting a June 19th return to action for the League Of Ireland.

Should the season resume on the appointed date, Galway United will conclude their First Division season on December 11th.

The sport is on hold in this country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A tele-conference involving all 19 league clubs arrived at the target earlier today.

The Premier Division has been trimmed from a 36-game to a 27-game season and will scheduled to conclude on December 4th.

The FAI Cup will go ahead, but the EA Sports Cup has been deferred.

