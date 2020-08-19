FAI Statement On New Government Guidelines

The Football Association of Ireland notes the Government announcement today of new restrictions on indoor and outdoor events as the country continues the fight against COVID-19 and we acknowledge the part that our sport can play in this ongoing battle.

The FAI informs all affiliates of the following directives, effective from midnight tonight until further notice:

The SSE Airtricity League and Women’s National League will continue behind closed doors

Adult Amateur and Underage Football – including underage National Leagues – will continue, subject to updated Government and FAI guidelines

No spectators are permitted at any match under the jurisdiction of the FAI

Only those essential to a fixture may attend as per updated Protocols to be released by the FAI on Wednesday

Outdoor training is permitted in groups of up to 15 maximum under the new Government guidelines

More than one training session can take part at a venue provided the training pods are no larger than 15

Underage training groups must include two coaches and up to 13 players as per FAI Child Welfare and Safeguarding Policy

Adult training groups must include one coach and up to 14 players

As per Government guidelines for indoor events, indoor football and Futsal events are suspended until further notice

Indoor club meetings must adhere to the new Government guideline of a maximum of six people in attendance

The Football Association of Ireland wishes to acknowledge the hard work to date of all players, coaches, match officials, club officials, volunteers, parents and guardians for their dedication to our Protocols in ensuring the safer return to football. The FAI urges all members to remain aware of their personal responsibility to abide by Government guidelines during this COVID-19 pandemic. We again thank all frontline workers for their efforts and commitment during this difficult time.

The FAI will remain in discussion with Government agencies in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.