FAI Schools Primary 5s Connacht Finals Day on Wednesday and Thursday

The road to the Aviva continues this week with the FAI Schools Primary 5s Connacht Finals Day taking place at Milebush, Castlebar. The Mayo venue is set to host the prestigious events over two days with the Girls sections on Wednesday, May 15 and the Boys category on Thursday, May 16.

224 players from 28 teams in 24 schools have qualified from their County Finals showdown to reach the provincial stages as six sections are up for grabs in the boys and girls sections.

The standard of football in the qualifying rounds was excellent, with the Finals Day expected to exceed this with some extremely good groupings up for decision.

Scoil Mhuire, Carrick on Shannon have two teams in the mix as the boys and girls compete in the ‘C’ Cup and Girls ‘C’ Cup respectively. Similarly St. Joseph’s NS, Ballinrobe will do likewise in that same grouping for large schools.

Scoil Phádraig also have two teams in the mix with their boys and girls qualified in the ‘B’ Cups for medium schools while Glanduff NS will feature two teams, ‘A’ Cup for boys or mixed team in the small schools division and the Girls ‘B’ Cup for medium size schools (as they have different enrolment numbers for boys and girls between 4th, 5th and 6th class).

The ‘A’ Cup for boys or mix teams in small schools (0-25 boys) will see Ballintubber NS, Knockminna NS, Windfield NS, Glanduff NS and Fenagh NS all in contention for the Connacht title. While the Girls ‘A’ Cup will see Belcarra NS, Moylough NS, Tierneevin, Ballyforan NS and Diffreen all in the mix.

Another eye catching division is the ‘B’ Cup which will see Scoil Phádraig, Ransboro NS, Gaelscoil Dara, Cloonfad NS, Scoil Chlann Naofa all gunning for glory. The Girls ‘B’ Cup for medium schools (26-80 girls) have an array of talent with Scoil Phádraig, Gaelscoil Chroc na Re, Scoil Fhursa, Glanduff NS and St. Patrick’s NS all looking to impress.

The large schools category (81+ boys), the ‘C’ Cup will have some competition with St. Joseph’s NS, Ballinrobe, Our Lady of Mercy NS, Scoil Iosaef Naofa and Scoil Mhuire, Carrick on Shannon all lining out for top spot. Likewise, the Girls ‘C’ Cup will serve up a delight with St. Joseph’s NS, Ballinrobe, Scoil Ursula, Scoil Mhuire, Moycullen and Scoil Mhuire, Carrick on Shannon all relishing the chance to progress to the National stage.

The provincial winners will go on to represent Connacht in the FAI Schools Primary 5s National Finals which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 at Aviva Stadium, Dublin

What’s it all about?

The 5-a-side competition which is open to boys and girls from 4th, 5th and 6th class, and puts emphasis on fun and inclusivity. The blitz day format is co-ordinated at local level with the assistance of a network of FAI Development Officers and local primary school teachers. These personnel co-ordinate events at County level with qualifying schools progressing to Regional, Provincial and National Finals.

The programme will see 2,025 schools engaged in the competition with 42,064 students participating this season with a remarkable 45% of those participants female.

There are 6 divisions to suit all school sizes with small, medium and large schools all catered for. While the programme encourages boys and girls to play on the same team, there is also a separate competition for girls’ schools. A number of teams can represent one school depending on the size of their student body, giving more children the chance to develop their skills in a safe, child centered and exciting environment.

LIST OF PARTICIPAING SCHOOLS

‘A’ Cup Small Schools (Boys / Mixed Teams)

Mayo Ballintubber NS

Sligo Knockminna NS

Galway Windfield NS

Roscommon Glanduff NS

Leitrim Fenagh NS

Girls ‘A’ Cup Small Schools (Girls Only)

Mayo Belcarra NS

Sligo Moylough NS

Galway Tierneevin NS

Roscommon Ballyforan NS

Leitrim Diffreen NS

‘B’ Cup Medium Schools (Boys / Mixed Teams)

Mayo Scoil Phádraig NS

Sligo Ransboro NS

Galway Gaelscoil Dara

Roscommon Cloonfad NS

Leitrim Scoil Chlann Naofa

Girls ‘B’ Cup Medium Schools (Girls Only)

Mayo Scoil Phádraig

Sligo Gaescoil Chroc na Re

Galway Scoil Fhursa

Roscommon Glanduff NS

Leitrim St. Patrick’s NS

‘C’ Cup Large Schools (Boys / Mixed Teams)

Mayo St. Joseph’s NS, Ballinrobe

Sligo Our Lady of Mercy NS

Galway Scoil Íosaef Naofa

Roscommon None

Leitrim Scoil Mhuire, Carrick on Shannon

Girls ‘C’ Cup Large Schools (Girls Only)

Mayo St. Joseph’s NS, Ballinrobe

Sligo Scoil Ursula

Galway Scoil Mhuire, Moycullen

Roscommon None

Leitrim Scoil Mhuire, Carrick on Shannon

Schedule of Events: #Primary5s

Provincial

Ulster Finals: May 15, 2024, Bailieboro Celtic AFC, Cavan

Leinster Finals: May 15, 2024, MDL Grounds, Trim Road, Navan, Meath

Munster Finals: May 15 (Girls) & May 16 (Boys) 2024, Cahir Park AFC, Tipperary

Connacht Finals: May 15, 2024 (Girls) & May 16 (Boys) 2024, Milebush, Castlebar, Mayo

National

National Finals: May 29, 2024, Aviva Stadium, Dublin