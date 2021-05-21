FAI prepares for historic EGM

print

The Football Association of Ireland has today written to delegates to the new General Assembly informing them of the full list of nominations for the new FAI Board to be elected and ratified at Sunday’s online Extraordinary General Meeting.

Chairperson Roy Barrett believes Sunday’s EGM will be ‘historic’ with the inauguration of the 142-member General Assembly and the election of a new Board of the FAI to include 12 directors comprising six football and six Independent Directors for the first time.

The General Assembly will elect a President and Vice-President on Sunday and will also be asked to ratify the appointment of four Football Directors and six Independent Directors as part of the governance reforms currently being undertaken by the FAI.

The election for President will be contested by incumbent Gerry McAnaney and current Board member Dave Moran. The position of Vice-President will be contested by incumbent Paul Cooke and Board member Ursula Scully representing the SFAI. Voting rights are split equally between the three chambers of the new General Assembly – Professional Football, Amateur & Youth Football and National Bodies with the President and Vice-President to be elected on two-year terms.

The Football Directors to be ratified on Sunday are John Finnegan from the Amateur & Youth chamber, Richard Shakespeare from the Professional chamber, Joseph O’Brien from the National Chamber and Tom Browne from the National Chamber – SFAI.

The meeting will also be asked to ratify Roy Barrett, Catherine Guy, Liz Joyce, Robert Watt, Packie Bonner and Gary Twohig for the six Independent Director roles.

FAI Chairperson Roy Barrett said: “It will be an historic day for the Football Association of Ireland on Sunday at our Extraordinary General Meeting when we will take the next and most significant steps yet on the road to reform for our Association and for our game in Ireland.

“This EGM will see the inauguration of our new General Assembly and the election and ratification of a new Board of the FAI to include six Independent Directors for the first time, the changes which were deemed necessary following the seismic events of the past 26 months.

“Sunday’s EGM will also witness the latest stage of the transformation sought by our partners in Government and by FIFA and UEFA as we continue to build a new FAI, fit for purpose and fit for the future of Irish football.

“I am optimistic that we will send out a clear message on Sunday and prove that a new FAI is alive and well. Our Irish football community deserves that much and we can all look forward with confidence.”