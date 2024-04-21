Galway Bay FM

21 April 2024

FAI Plans to introduce unified calendar schedule met with resistance from Galway Clubs

FAI Plans to introduce a unified calendar schedule have met with resistance from Galway’s Soccer Clubs.

Under the plan, all leagues in the country would start in February and continue to November.

The Majority of leagues currently run from September to May.

Representatives from many of the Galway soccer clubs recently met to discuss the FAI’s plan to introduce a calendar year schedule under their Football Pathways Plan and have voiced their opposition citing major concerns for young player welfare.

Aengus Byrne is the Cathaoirleach of Bearna na Forbacha Aontaithe and he joined John Mulligan in studio as part of Sunday Sport.

