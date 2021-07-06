FAI National Competitions open for 2021/22 entry

print

Entries are now being welcomed for the FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup, FAI Centenary Junior Cup, FAI Centenary Youth Cup and the FAI Centenary Under-17 Cup.

With the four competitions set to begin in September 2021, clubs are set to enter into the competitions before the closing date of Friday, August 6.

The provisional FAI National Competitions calendar will see the FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup start the week ending Sunday, September 12 with the final set to take place on the week ending Sunday, April 24 2022.

The FAI Centenary Junior Cup will also begin the week ending Sunday, September 12 with the final set for the week ending Sunday, May 1. The FAI Centenary Under-17 Cup will also begin the week ending Sunday, September 12 whilst the FAI Centenary Youth Cup will begin the week ending Sunday, September 19.

A full provisional FAI National Competitions 2021/22 calendar is available here.