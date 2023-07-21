FAI Men’s National Cup Competition Dates Confirmed

The Football Association of Ireland have confirmed the FAI Men’s National Cup competitions dates for the 2023/24 season.
The dates for the FAI U17 Cup, FAI Youth Cup, FAI Junior Cup and FAI Intermediate Cup for the upcoming campaign are now confirmed and the FAI are urging clubs to proceed with applications to participate in the competitions.
The closing date for entries for all four competitions is Sunday, August 20 and clubs are reminded that no late applications will be accepted due to the tight turnaround before the start of the competitions. Please contact your league secretary for more information if your club intends to enter.
Dates – FAI Men’s National Competitions 2023/24
FAI Under 17 Cup 2023/24
Prelim Round – 19/09/2023
Round One – 08/10/2023
Round Two – 05/11/2023
Round Three – 26/11/2023
Round Four – 21/01/2024
Quarter-Finals – 11/02/2024
Semi-Finals – 03/03/2024
Final – 31/03/2024
FAI Youth Cup 2023/24
Prelim Round – 10/09/2023
Round One – 01/10/2023
Round Two – 22/10/2023
Round Three – 19/11/2023
Round Four – 28/01/2024
Quarter-Finals – 18/02/2024
Semi-Finals – 24/03/2024
Final – 14/04/2024
FAI Junior Cup 2023/24
Prelim Round – 10/09/2023
Round One – 24/09/2023
Round Two – 15/10/2023
Round Three – 05/11/2023
Round Four – 26/11/2023
Round Five – 21/01/2024
Round Six – 11/02/2024
Quarter-Finals – 03/03/2024
Semi-Finals – 31/03/2024
Final – 28/04/2024
FAI Intermediate Cup 2023/24
Round One – 10/09/2023
Round Two – 08/10/2023
Round Three – 19/11/2023
Round Four – 21/01/2024
Quarter-Finals – 18/02/2024
Semi-Finals – 24/03/2024
Final – 21/04/2024