FAI Men’s National Cup Competition Dates Confirmed

The Football Association of Ireland have confirmed the FAI Men’s National Cup competitions dates for the 2023/24 season.

The dates for the FAI U17 Cup, FAI Youth Cup, FAI Junior Cup and FAI Intermediate Cup for the upcoming campaign are now confirmed and the FAI are urging clubs to proceed with applications to participate in the competitions.

The closing date for entries for all four competitions is Sunday, August 20 and clubs are reminded that no late applications will be accepted due to the tight turnaround before the start of the competitions. Please contact your league secretary for more information if your club intends to enter.

Dates – FAI Men’s National Competitions 2023/24

FAI Under 17 Cup 2023/24

Prelim Round – 19/09/2023

Round One – 08/10/2023

Round Two – 05/11/2023

Round Three – 26/11/2023

Round Four – 21/01/2024

Quarter-Finals – 11/02/2024

Semi-Finals – 03/03/2024

Final – 31/03/2024

FAI Youth Cup 2023/24

Prelim Round – 10/09/2023

Round One – 01/10/2023

Round Two – 22/10/2023

Round Three – 19/11/2023

Round Four – 28/01/2024

Quarter-Finals – 18/02/2024

Semi-Finals – 24/03/2024

Final – 14/04/2024

FAI Junior Cup 2023/24

Prelim Round – 10/09/2023

Round One – 24/09/2023

Round Two – 15/10/2023

Round Three – 05/11/2023

Round Four – 26/11/2023

Round Five – 21/01/2024

Round Six – 11/02/2024

Quarter-Finals – 03/03/2024

Semi-Finals – 31/03/2024

Final – 28/04/2024

FAI Intermediate Cup 2023/24

Round One – 10/09/2023

Round Two – 08/10/2023

Round Three – 19/11/2023

Round Four – 21/01/2024

Quarter-Finals – 18/02/2024

Semi-Finals – 24/03/2024

Final – 21/04/2024