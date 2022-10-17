FAI Junior Cup Round Three Fixtures

The draw has been announced for Round Three of the FAI Junior Cup with nine Galway teams remaining. Ballinasloe Town still has to play Ballina Town but if they win, they will have a home draw with Castlebar Celtic.

Of the Galway League sides, Colmanstown United have been rewarded for their shock win over Galway Hibs with a home tie against Tuam Celtic.

Another Tuam side, Dynamo Blues, who knocked out Mervue United in the last round, have been given a home draw against high-flying Athenry. Salthill Devon, who reached the Semi-Final of the competition last season have been drawn at home to the University of Galway and Colga will welcome St Bernards to Clarinbridge. All games are fixed for the 5th and 6th of November.

FAI Junior Cup – Round 3 Fixtures

Connacht Region

Round 2 – Galway District League

Colemanstown Utd V Tuam Celtic

Salthill Devon FC V University of Galway FC

Colga FC V St Bernards United FC

Dynamo Blues FC V Athenry FC

Round 3 – Mayo FL, Roscommon DL & Sligo/Leitrim

St. John’s Athletic FC V Strand Celtic FC

Manulla F.C. V Carbury FC

Ballinasloe Town AFC or Ballina Town V Castlebar Celtic

Note: All Fixtures to be played on or before 6th November 2022