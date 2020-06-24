FAI Junior Cup quarter finals set to resume on July 18th

The FAI have released the Back to Play Protocol for the FAI Junior Cup quarter finals, with Athenry set to play their last 8 tie against Rush Athletic on Saturday, July 18th. Although it is a home fixture for Athenry, the venue has not been confirmed yet for the tie until further medical advice is forthcoming on suitable venues.

FAI New Balance Junior Cup Quarter Finals proposed dates:

Athenry FC v Rush Athletic (Saturday 18th July 2020)

Westport Utd v Oliver Bond Celtic (Sunday 19th July 2020)

Killarney Celtic v Fairview Rgs (Saturday 25th July 2020)

Usher Celtic v Gorey Rgs or Castlebar Celtic (26th July 2020)

Please note venues to be confirmed based on best medical advice:

Proposed Semi-Final Dated 22nd/23rd August 2020

Proposed Final Date: 5th/6th September 2020.

The rules of the 2019/2020 FAI Junior Cup Competition rules apply with all eight quarter finalists submit squad lists, no new players after 31st March.