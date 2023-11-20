FAI Junior Cup Fourth Round Games fixed for Sunday next

The remaining West of Ireland Clubs in the FAI Junior Cup now know the details of their Fourth Round Games next weekend.

All games will be played on Sunday and all will kick off at 2pm.

Knocknacarra, Manulla, Strand Celtic and Westport are the West of Ireland teams with home draws. Knocknacarra will face Kilmore, Manulla will take on Malahide United, Strand Celtic welcome Peake Villa and Westport will be at home to Galty Celtic.

Mervue United are on the road to Avondale and Castlebar Celtic are away to Pike Rovers.

However, Maree/Oranmore will have to wait for their fourth round game as Knockmitten and Balbriggan have yet to meet in the competition and they play their third round game on Sunday next at 11am in Knockmitten Park.

Full Details Below…

Knockmitten United or Balbriggan Fc Vs Maree/Oranmore FC Note: Knockmitten United play Balbriggan Fc on Sunday 26th November at 11am Knocknacarra FC Vs Kilmore United Sunday 26th November 2pm (Knocknacarra) Trim Celtic AFC Vs Ballyfermot United Manulla FC Vs Malahide United Sunday 26th November 2pm. (Manulla) North End Utd Vs Letterkenny Rovers FC Broadford Rovers or Cabinteely FC Vs Tralee Dynamos Harding FC Vs UCC AUL Strand Celtic FC Vs Peake Villa Sunday 26th November 2pm (Sligo) MONREAD FC Vs Villa FC Westport United FC Vs Galty Celtic FC Sunday 26th November 2pm (Westport) Tallaght United F.C Vs Wexford Bohemians or Bunclody AFC East Wall Bessborough FC Vs PEAMOUNT UTD Waterloo AFC Vs St Peter’s FC Athlone Fairview Rangers Vs Regional United Enniskerry YC or GreenhillsGreenpark Vs Gorey Rangers AFC Usher Celtic Vs Rathkeale AFC Two Mile Borris St Kevin’s FC Vs Avenue United Avondale United Vs Mervue United FC Sunday 26th November 2pm (Avondale Park) Sandyhill/Shangan Ath or Ballymun United Vs Ferrybank AFC Grange Vale AFC Vs Temple United or Youghal United Pike Rovers FC Vs Castlebar Celtic Sunday 26th November 2pm (Crossnagalla)