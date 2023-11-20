Galway Bay FM

20 November 2023

~2 minutes read

FAI Junior Cup Fourth Round Games fixed for Sunday next

Share story:
FAI Junior Cup Fourth Round Games fixed for Sunday next

The remaining West of Ireland Clubs in the FAI Junior Cup now know the details of their Fourth Round Games next weekend.

All games will be played on Sunday and all will kick off at 2pm.

Knocknacarra, Manulla, Strand Celtic and Westport are the West of Ireland teams with home draws. Knocknacarra will face Kilmore, Manulla will take on Malahide United, Strand Celtic welcome Peake Villa and Westport will be at home to Galty Celtic.

Mervue United are on the road to Avondale and Castlebar Celtic are away to Pike Rovers.

However, Maree/Oranmore will have to wait for their fourth round game as Knockmitten and Balbriggan have yet to meet in the competition and they play their third round game on Sunday next at 11am in Knockmitten Park.

Full Details Below…

Knockmitten United or Balbriggan Fc  Vs Maree/Oranmore FC Note: Knockmitten United play Balbriggan Fc on Sunday 26th November at 11am
Knocknacarra FC Vs Kilmore United Sunday 26th November 2pm (Knocknacarra)
Trim Celtic AFC Vs Ballyfermot United
Manulla FC Vs Malahide United Sunday 26th November 2pm. (Manulla)
North End Utd Vs Letterkenny Rovers FC
Broadford Rovers or Cabinteely FC Vs Tralee Dynamos
Harding FC Vs UCC AUL
Strand Celtic FC Vs Peake Villa Sunday 26th November 2pm (Sligo)
MONREAD FC Vs Villa FC
Westport United FC Vs Galty Celtic FC Sunday 26th November 2pm (Westport)
Tallaght United F.C Vs Wexford Bohemians or Bunclody AFC
East Wall Bessborough FC Vs PEAMOUNT UTD
Waterloo AFC Vs St Peter’s FC Athlone
Fairview Rangers Vs Regional United
Enniskerry YC or GreenhillsGreenpark Vs Gorey Rangers AFC
Usher Celtic Vs Rathkeale AFC
Two Mile Borris St Kevin’s FC Vs Avenue United
Avondale United Vs Mervue United FC Sunday 26th November 2pm (Avondale Park)
Sandyhill/Shangan Ath or Ballymun United Vs Ferrybank AFC
Grange Vale AFC Vs Temple United or Youghal United
Pike Rovers FC Vs Castlebar Celtic Sunday 26th November 2pm (Crossnagalla)

Share story:

Brendan Clarke re-signs for Galway United

Galway United is delighted to announce that Brendan Clarke has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season. Tá lúcháir ar Gaillimh A...

Greyhound fans treated to outstanding Fonez Galway Oaks Semi-Finals

Greyhound fans at Galway Greyhound Stadium were treated to two brilliant Fonez Galway Oaks Semi-Finals on Friday night. Droopy Mandolin won the first Semi...

Galway’s Aoife Raftery second in Spanish Rally debut

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Aoife Raftery impressed on her Spanish rally debut by taking second in the highly competitive Rally4 class. The Cr...

Limerick to host World Wallball Championships 2024

Event coincides with 100th anniversary of GAA Handball University of Limerick (UL) has been announced as the host venue for the 2024 World Wallball Champi...