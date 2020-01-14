FAI Junior Cup 7th round draw this evening

The draw for the last 16 of the FAI JUNIOR CUP takes place in Abbotstown at 5pm this evening (Tuesday). Galway side Athenry FC are in the hat after their dramatic extra time win over Manulla on Sunday and they are joined by two Mayo sides, Westport United and Castlebar Celtic (who still have to play their round 6 tie against Tolka Rovers), as well as 8 times former winners Fairview Rangers from Limerick and 4 time winners Sherriff YC from Dublin. Let’s look at the teams in the hat, with one round 5 and three round 6 games still to be completed:

ATHENRY FC – The last remaining Galway team staged a Houdini act on Sunday, coming from 3-0 down to beat Manulla 5-4 after extra time in Mayo.

GREENCASTLE – The Inishowen side beat defending champions St Michaels at the weekend 2-1 after extra time, having beaten Mervue Utd on penalties in the previous round.

PIKE ROVERS – The Limerick side were champions back in 2011 and they won 3-1 away to Suncroft at the weekend despite having to play with ten men for the final quarter.

WESTPORT UTD – A hat-trick from Peter Corcoran saw the 2005 champions from Mayo turn around a 2-0 first-half deficit to defeat Doolan’s Cow 3-2 in Mayfield.

FAIRVIEW RANGERS – Eight-time winners Fairview Rangers from Limerick, the most successful side in the competition’s history, beat Dublin’s St John Bosco 3-0.

USHER CELTIC – The Dublin side progressed to the last 16 with a 5-3 win over Limerick’s Regional United in Grangegorman.

OLIVER BOND CELTIC – the Dublin side fought from a goal down to see of Donegal’s Kildrum Tigers 2-1, goals from Adam Mitchell and Jimmy McHugh overturning the opener from ex-Finn Harps striker Kevin McHugh.

RUSH ATHLETIC – The North Dublin seasiders run of form continued with a hard-fought 3-1 win away to Villa of Waterford thanks to a brace from Brian McAllister.

GOREY RANGERS – A hat-trick from former Bray Wanderers playmaker Dylan Vickers helped the Wexford side register a 4-0 win at home to Cashel Town.

CRETTYARD –Second-half goals from Bobby Dowling, Lee Salter and Colin Osborne saw the Carlow league side see off the challenge of the Cork AUL’s Glenthorn Celtic 3-0 at the weekend.

NEWPARK – The Kilkenny League club are also in the hat as goals from Eoin Wall, Henry O’Neill and Greg Morton saw them past Carrig Celtic of Limerick 3-0.

SHERRIF YC – On Friday night, the 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017 champions Sheriff YC from Dublin advanced thanks to goalkeeper Lee Murphy’s late goal from a kick-out against Skerries Town.

CRUMLIN UTD – A hat-trick from Conor Murray sent Dublin side Crumlin United on their way to a 5-1 win over Limerick side Coonagh United on Saturday.

CASTLEBAR CELTIC or TOLKA ROVERS – Tolka Rovers ran out 3-1 winners away to Shannon Hibernians at the weekend while Castlebar are waiting in the wings since early December.

TRIM CELTIC or AVENUE UTD or FERRYBANK – Waterford side Ferrybank were 4-1 winners at home to Drumcondra at the weekend and they will play the winners of next Saturday’s Trim Celtic (Meath) v Avenue Utd (Clare) match in round 6.

BUNCRANA HEARTS or KILLARNEY CELTIC – Buncrana Hearts won away at Rosemount Mulvey in atrocious conditions in Dundrum to set up a home meeting with Kerry side Killarney Celtic in round 6.