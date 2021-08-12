FAI Fixtures For The Coming Week

print

All Galway United and Galway WFC Fixtures are in Bold.

Thursday, August 12th

UEFA Conference League Third Qualifying Round Second Leg

PAOK v Bohemians, Stadio Toumba, 6pm (Stream available see Bohemians website)

KF Teuta Durrës v Shamrock Rovers, Elbasan Arena, 7pm (Stream available see Shamrock Rovers website)

Dundalk v Vitesse Arnhem, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm (Live on LOITV)

Friday, August 13th

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford, Richmond Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

SSE Airtricity First Division

Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, Carlisle Grounds, 7.30pm (Live on LOITV)

Wexford FC v Cabinteely, Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

Cork City v Cobh Ramblers, Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

UCD v Athlone Town, UCD Bowl, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

Galway United v Shelbourne, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

FAI Women’s Senior Cup First Round

Bohemians v DLR Waves, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

EA SPORTS National Underage League U17 Group B

Cobh Ramblers v Bohemians, St. Colman’s Park, 7.30pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group D

UCD v Shamrock Rovers, Marlay Park, 7pm

Saturday, August 14th

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Longford Town v Finn Harps, Bishopsgate, 7.30pm (Live on LOITV)

EA SPORTS National Underage League U19 Group B

Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, Roadstone Academy, 1pm

Dundalk v UCD, Oriel Park, 5pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U17 Group A

Derry City v Dundalk, Aileach FC, 2pm

Finn Harps v Cavan Monaghan, Finn Park, 2pm

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, HITG Park, 2pm

Athlone Town v Longford Town, Athlone Town Stadium, 3pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U17 Group B

Cork City v Cabinteely, Bishopstown, 2pm

Bray Wanderers v Kerry, Carlisle Grounds, 2pm

Klub Kildare v Carlow Kilkenny, Tougher Park, 3.30pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U17 Group C

Waterford v Treaty United, WIT Arena, 2pm

Limerick v Shelbourne, Hogan Park, 3pm

Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Roadstone Academy, 3pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League WU17 Group A

Donegal Women’s League v Galway WFC, Leckview Park, 5.30pm

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, Roadstone Academy, 5.30pm

Athlone Town v Sligo Rovers, Athlone Town Stadium, 7pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League WU17 Group B

Peamount United v DLR Waves, PRL Park, 2pm

Greystones United v Bray Wanderers, Archfield Greystones, 3pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League WU17 Group C

Cork City v Wexford Youths, Mayfield, 2pm

Treaty United v Carlow Kilkenny, Pike Rovers, 2pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U14 Group A

Mayo FC v Sligo Rovers, Milebush, 11am

EA SPORTS National Underage League U14 Group B

Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Bishopsgate, 1pm

Dundalk v Galway United, Oriel Park, 5pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U14 Group C

Bohemians v Shelbourne, Shanowen Road, 11am

Cabinteely v Bray Wanderers, Ballycorus, 2.30pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U14 Group D

Carlow Kilkenny v Wexford FC, Derdimas Park, 2pm

Shamrock Rovers v UCD, Roadstone Academy, 3pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U14 Group E

Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers, University of Limerick, 2pm

Kerry v Waterford, Celtic Park Killarney, 2pm

Sunday, August 15th

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, HITG Park, 3pm (Live on LOITV)

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, Dalymount Park, 3pm (Live on LOITV)

Derry City v Dundalk, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 3pm (Live on LOITV)

EA SPORTS National Underage League U19 Group A

Cork City v Kerry, Bishopstown, 2pm

Waterford v Galway United, WIT Arena, 2pm

Cabinteely v Shelbourne, Ballycorus, 2.30pm

Bohemians v Treaty United, St. Aidan’s School, 3pm

Wexford v Bray Wanderers, Ferrycarrig Park, 3pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U19 Group B

Finn Harps v Drogheda United, Maginn Park, 2pm

Dundalk v Longford Town, Oriel Park, 2pm

Sligo Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic, The Showgrounds All-Weather, 2pm

UCD v Athlone Town, Baldonnell All-Weather, 4pm

EA SPORTS WU19 National League of Ireland Cup, First Round

DLR Waves v Bray Wanderers, UCD Sports Centre, 12pm

Galway WFC v Athlone Town, Dangan, 2pm

Wexford Youths v Cork City, Ferrycarrig Park, 2pm

Greystones United v Bohemians, Woodlands, 2pm

Shelbourne v Peamount United, AUL Complex, 2pm

Byes: Sligo Rovers, Carlow Kilkenny, Donegal Women’s League

EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group A

Sligo Rovers v Mayo FC, The Showgrounds, 1pm

Finn Harps v Cavan Monaghan, Killygordan, 2pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group B

Galway United v Dundalk, Maree Oranmore, 1pm

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Longford Town, TUD Blanchardstown, 2pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group C

Shelbourne v Bohemians, AUL Complex, 2pm

Bray Wanderers v Cabinteely, Berryfiled Enniskerry, 3pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group D

Wexford FC v Carlow Kilkenny, Ferrycarrig Park, 2pm

EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group E

Cobh Ramblers v Treaty United, St. Colman’s Park, 2pm

Waterford v Limerick, WIT Arena, 2pm

Friday, August 20th

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Dundalk v Drogheda United, Oriel Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

Waterford v Longford Town, RSC, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Finn Park, 8pm (Live on LOITV)

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm (Live on LOITV)

SSE Airtricity First Division

Cabinteely v Cork City, Stradbrook, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

Treaty United v Wexford FC, Markets Field, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

Athlone Town v Galway United, Athlone Town Stadium (Live on LOITV)

Shelbourne v Bray Wanderers, Tolka Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

Saturday, August 21st

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Sligo Rovers v Derry City, The Showgrounds, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)

SSE Airtricity First Division

Cobh Ramblers v UCD, St. Colman’s Park, 7pm (Live on LOITV)

SSE Airtricity Women’s National League

Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Tolka Park, 2pm (Live on LOITV)

Galway WFC v Cork City, Eamonn Deacy Park, 2pm (Live on LOITV)

Bohemians v Treaty United, Oscar Traynor Centre, 2pm (Live on LOITV)

DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, UCD Bowl, 4pm (Live on LOITV)