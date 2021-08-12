FAI Fixtures For The Coming Week

All Galway United and Galway WFC Fixtures are in Bold.
Thursday, August 12th
UEFA Conference League Third Qualifying Round Second Leg
PAOK v Bohemians, Stadio Toumba, 6pm (Stream available see Bohemians website)
KF Teuta Durrës v Shamrock Rovers, Elbasan Arena, 7pm (Stream available see Shamrock Rovers website)
Dundalk v Vitesse Arnhem, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm (Live on LOITV)
Friday, August 13th
SSE Airtricity Premier Division
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford, Richmond Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
SSE Airtricity First Division
Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, Carlisle Grounds, 7.30pm (Live on LOITV)
Wexford FC v Cabinteely, Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
Cork City v Cobh Ramblers, Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
UCD v Athlone Town, UCD Bowl, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
Galway United v Shelbourne, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
FAI Women’s Senior Cup First Round
Bohemians v DLR Waves, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
EA SPORTS National Underage League U17 Group B
Cobh Ramblers v Bohemians, St. Colman’s Park, 7.30pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group D
UCD v Shamrock Rovers, Marlay Park, 7pm
Saturday, August 14th
SSE Airtricity Premier Division
Longford Town v Finn Harps, Bishopsgate, 7.30pm (Live on LOITV)
EA SPORTS National Underage League U19 Group B
Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, Roadstone Academy, 1pm
Dundalk v UCD, Oriel Park, 5pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U17 Group A
Derry City v Dundalk, Aileach FC, 2pm
Finn Harps v Cavan Monaghan, Finn Park, 2pm
Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, HITG Park, 2pm
Athlone Town v Longford Town, Athlone Town Stadium, 3pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U17 Group B
Cork City v Cabinteely, Bishopstown, 2pm
Bray Wanderers v Kerry, Carlisle Grounds, 2pm
Klub Kildare v Carlow Kilkenny, Tougher Park, 3.30pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U17 Group C
Waterford v Treaty United, WIT Arena, 2pm
Limerick v Shelbourne, Hogan Park, 3pm
Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Roadstone Academy, 3pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League WU17 Group A
Donegal Women’s League v Galway WFC, Leckview Park, 5.30pm
Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, Roadstone Academy, 5.30pm
Athlone Town v Sligo Rovers, Athlone Town Stadium, 7pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League WU17 Group B
Peamount United v DLR Waves, PRL Park, 2pm
Greystones United v Bray Wanderers, Archfield Greystones, 3pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League WU17 Group C
Cork City v Wexford Youths, Mayfield, 2pm
Treaty United v Carlow Kilkenny, Pike Rovers, 2pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U14 Group A
Mayo FC v Sligo Rovers, Milebush, 11am
EA SPORTS National Underage League U14 Group B
Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Bishopsgate, 1pm
Dundalk v Galway United, Oriel Park, 5pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U14 Group C
Bohemians v Shelbourne, Shanowen Road, 11am
Cabinteely v Bray Wanderers, Ballycorus, 2.30pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U14 Group D
Carlow Kilkenny v Wexford FC, Derdimas Park, 2pm
Shamrock Rovers v UCD, Roadstone Academy, 3pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U14 Group E
Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers, University of Limerick, 2pm
Kerry v Waterford, Celtic Park Killarney, 2pm
Sunday, August 15th
SSE Airtricity Premier Division
Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, HITG Park, 3pm (Live on LOITV)
Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, Dalymount Park, 3pm (Live on LOITV)
Derry City v Dundalk, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 3pm (Live on LOITV)
EA SPORTS National Underage League U19 Group A
Cork City v Kerry, Bishopstown, 2pm
Waterford v Galway United, WIT Arena, 2pm
Cabinteely v Shelbourne, Ballycorus, 2.30pm
Bohemians v Treaty United, St. Aidan’s School, 3pm
Wexford v Bray Wanderers, Ferrycarrig Park, 3pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U19 Group B
Finn Harps v Drogheda United, Maginn Park, 2pm
Dundalk v Longford Town, Oriel Park, 2pm
Sligo Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic, The Showgrounds All-Weather, 2pm
UCD v Athlone Town, Baldonnell All-Weather, 4pm
EA SPORTS WU19 National League of Ireland Cup, First Round
DLR Waves v Bray Wanderers, UCD Sports Centre, 12pm
Galway WFC v Athlone Town, Dangan, 2pm
Wexford Youths v Cork City, Ferrycarrig Park, 2pm
Greystones United v Bohemians, Woodlands, 2pm
Shelbourne v Peamount United, AUL Complex, 2pm
Byes: Sligo Rovers, Carlow Kilkenny, Donegal Women’s League
EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group A
Sligo Rovers v Mayo FC, The Showgrounds, 1pm
Finn Harps v Cavan Monaghan, Killygordan, 2pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group B
Galway United v Dundalk, Maree Oranmore, 1pm
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Longford Town, TUD Blanchardstown, 2pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group C
Shelbourne v Bohemians, AUL Complex, 2pm
Bray Wanderers v Cabinteely, Berryfiled Enniskerry, 3pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group D
Wexford FC v Carlow Kilkenny, Ferrycarrig Park, 2pm
EA SPORTS National Underage League U15 Group E
Cobh Ramblers v Treaty United, St. Colman’s Park, 2pm
Waterford v Limerick, WIT Arena, 2pm
Friday, August 20th
SSE Airtricity Premier Division
Dundalk v Drogheda United, Oriel Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
Waterford v Longford Town, RSC, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Finn Park, 8pm (Live on LOITV)
Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm (Live on LOITV)
SSE Airtricity First Division
Cabinteely v Cork City, Stradbrook, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
Treaty United v Wexford FC, Markets Field, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
Athlone Town v Galway United, Athlone Town Stadium (Live on LOITV)
Shelbourne v Bray Wanderers, Tolka Park, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
Saturday, August 21st
SSE Airtricity Premier Division
Sligo Rovers v Derry City, The Showgrounds, 7.45pm (Live on LOITV)
SSE Airtricity First Division
Cobh Ramblers v UCD, St. Colman’s Park, 7pm (Live on LOITV)
SSE Airtricity Women’s National League
Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Tolka Park, 2pm (Live on LOITV)
Galway WFC v Cork City, Eamonn Deacy Park, 2pm (Live on LOITV)
Bohemians v Treaty United, Oscar Traynor Centre, 2pm (Live on LOITV)
DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, UCD Bowl, 4pm (Live on LOITV)
Dates, venues and kick-off times are subject to change. All times are Irish.