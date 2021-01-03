FAI First Division Deferred Until The 26th of March

print

Galway bay FM Sport Understands that Galway United’s 2021 First Division Season has been deferred until the 26th of March following a meeting of the FAI and the National League Executive Committee yesterday.

It is believed that a decision to start the Premier Division after St Patrick’s Day was reached with a start date of March the 19th with the First Division starting a week later.

An initial date of the 26th of February had been indicated for the 2021 campaign due to the Covid-19 landscape but with crowds unlikely to be back at games in the first quarter of the year and the public health situation also uncertain, the decision was taken to push back the start of the campaign even further.

Clubs must now decide whether to delay pre-season training which typically starts in the next week for the majority.