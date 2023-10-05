Galway Bay FM

5 October 2023

FAI Cup Semi-Final Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

Galway United return to the Semi-Final of the Sports Direct FAI Cup for the first time since 2008 when they face Bohemians at Eamon Deacy Park on Saturday Afternoon.

For United, it has already been an incredible season.

The team won the Airtricity League First Division Title with five games to spare and in the Cup have beaten two Premier Division Sides in UCD and Dundalk. Scoring ten goals and conceded just one in those two games.

However, Bohemians will be coming to town in fine form and are currently fourth in the Premier Division and in the cup, beat Drogheda United 3-1 in the Quarter Final.

Galway United Manager John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the Cup Semi-Final.

The Route To The Semi-Final

First Round

Bohemians 1 Shelbourne 0

Galway United 4 Bangor Celtic 1

Second round

Bohemians 6 Rockmount 0

Galway United 5 UCD 1

Quarter Finals

Bohemians 3 Drogheda United 1

Galway United 4 Dundalk 0

Semi Final

Galway United v Bohemians – EDP – 2.40pm

 

 

 

 

