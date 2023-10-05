5 October 2023
~1 minutes read
FAI Cup Semi-Final Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts
Galway United return to the Semi-Final of the Sports Direct FAI Cup for the first time since 2008 when they face Bohemians at Eamon Deacy Park on Saturday Afternoon.
For United, it has already been an incredible season.
The team won the Airtricity League First Division Title with five games to spare and in the Cup have beaten two Premier Division Sides in UCD and Dundalk. Scoring ten goals and conceded just one in those two games.
However, Bohemians will be coming to town in fine form and are currently fourth in the Premier Division and in the cup, beat Drogheda United 3-1 in the Quarter Final.
Galway United Manager John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the Cup Semi-Final.
The Route To The Semi-Final
First Round
Bohemians 1 Shelbourne 0
Galway United 4 Bangor Celtic 1
Second round
Bohemians 6 Rockmount 0
Galway United 5 UCD 1
Quarter Finals
Bohemians 3 Drogheda United 1
Galway United 4 Dundalk 0
Semi Final
Galway United v Bohemians – EDP – 2.40pm