FAI Cup Semi-Final – Galway United vs. Bohemians FC

Join Galway Bay FM for an adrenaline-packed experience during the FAI Cup Semi-Final. We’ll be providing exclusive live commentary of the Galway United vs. Bohemians match at Eamonn Deacy Park. Kick-off is at 2:40pm, Saturday 7th. Presented by Jonathan Higgins with match commentary by Jonathan Higgins and Derek Rogers. Don’t miss a moment of the action.

