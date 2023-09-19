Galway Bay FM

19 September 2023

FAI Cup Semi-Final Draw Reaction

Galway United has been drawn to face Bohemians in the Semi-Final of the FAI Cup with the game taking place on the weekend of the 8th at Eamon Deacy Park.

The draw was made this afternoon at the FAI Headquarters in Abbottstown by the president of the FAI Gerry McAnaney and by the Assistant director of football with the FAI Shane Robinson on FAI TV.

The other Semi-Final will see Cork City at home to St Patrick’s Athletic.

After the draw, John Mulligan got the reaction of Galway United’s Colm Horgan.

 

 

 

