Galway United head to Tolka Park on Sunday afternoon to face Bluebell United of the Leinster Senior League in Round One of the Extra.ie FAI Senior Cup.

United will be going into this game as favourites given their recent good form but will not be complacent against a side with loads of league of Ireland experience and managed by Bobby Ryan, who played with Galway United in the past.

The Galway United Manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of Sunday’s game