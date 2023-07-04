FAI Cup First-Round Fixtures Announced

First Division Leaders Galway United will play their opening round game of the FAI Cup on Saturday the 22nd of July following the announcement of the fixtures this afternoon. John Caulfield’s side will be at home to Bangor Celtic of the Leinster Senior League in Eamon Deacy Park with the game kicking off at 5pm.

The fixture details for the 2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round have now been confirmed.

Spread across three days from Friday, 21 July to Sunday, 23 July, we are set for a fascinating weekend of Cup action.



Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round



Friday, 21 July, 2023 – 19:45



Bohemians v Shelbourne, Dalymount Park

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, Weavers Park

Kerry v Ringmahon Rangers, Mounthawk Park

Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps, Greendale Road*

Treaty United v Cork City, Markets Field

UCD v Cobh Ramblers, UCD Bowl

Wexford v Avondale United, Ferrycarrig Park



Saturday, 22 July, 2023



Lucan United v St. Patrick’s CYFC, O’Hanlon Park – 11:00

Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers, Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds – 14:00

Gorey Rangers v Rockmount, Ramstown – 15:00

Galway United v Bangor Celtic, Eamonn Deacy Park – 17:00

St. Michael’s v Waterford, Cooke Park – 17:00*



Sunday, 23 July, 2023



Portlaoise v Skerries Town, Rossleighan Park, 14:00

Derry City v Athlone Town, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 17:00

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Oriel Park, 17:00

Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Bishopsgate, 18:00