FAI Centenary Junior Cup set for Semi-Final action

Four teams will compete in the FAI Centenary Junior Cup Semi-Finals this weekend in a bid to reach this year’s Final.

Oliver Bond Celtic, who represent the Leinster Senior League, overcame Tolka Rovers in the last round to set up a tie with Limerick-based Pike Rovers, who have a strong history in this competition.

In the other game, Villa FC, from Waterford, come up against Salthill Devon, from Galway, in what promises to be an entertaining contest.

The Final will take place on the weekend ending May 22nd.

2021/22 FAI Centenary Junior Cup Semi-Finals

Sunday, May 1st

Oliver Bond Celtic v Pike Rovers, Richmond Park, KO 14:00

Villa FC v Salthill Devon, Ozier Park, KO 14:00